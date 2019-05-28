Providence Gold Mines Inc. Hits the Providence Mineralized Zone Seven out of Eight Drill Holes

Providence Gold Mines Inc.(TSX, May 28, 2019 - V: PHD)("the Company") is pleased to release updates on four more drill holes in the first phase of a multi drill hole program at its Providence Group of Gold Mines, located in the historic Mother Lode Gold District near Sonora, California.

John Kowalchuck, P.Geo and VP of Exploration states, "We have now intersected the historic past gold producing Providence vein zone in seven out of eight drill holes, all near surface. Two of the new holes intersected well developed sulphide mineralized quartz veins".

The first phase of a planned two - phase drilling program, (the first drill program ever performed on this past historical high-grade producer), is designed to intersect the Providence vein system near surface and along strike.

Drill Hole #5 from 61.0-61.4m intersected a narrow graphite sheared quartz vein. Our observation from examination on the 600 level that this is the type of shear that the historical miners were following as the Providence zone. The vein zone which blossoms along strike into much wider mineralized vein zones which they historically mined for gold.

Drill Hole #6 from 7.7-9.65m intersected fault gouge followed by a 1.65 metre (5.4 feet) quartz vein

Drill Hole # 7 intersected 40 cm qtz vein zone

Drill Hole #8 intersected two zones: 1.68-2.18 m 40 cm (1.3 ft) quartz vein and 35.28-36.45m 1.18m (3.9 ft) mineralized quartz vein

Samples are now on their way to Bureau Veritas Analytical Laboratory in Sparks, Nevada for analysis.

Qualified Person: John Kowalchuk, P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release

