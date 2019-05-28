Granite Creek Copper Strengthens Technical Team with Formation of Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX) (“Granite Creek” or the “Company”) announces the formation of, and first appointments to, a Technical Advisory Board which will assist in guiding the development of the Company’s Stu Copper-Gold in the Carmacks Copper District of Canada’s Yukon Territory. Ms. Nikolett Kovacs, M.Sc., a well-respected geologist with extensive expertise in the Carmacks Copper District and Mr. Douglas Warkentin, P.Eng., a Senior Metallurgist with over 30 years of experience in mineral processing, are the inaugural appointees.



Ms. Nikolett Kovacs currently manages Pembridge Resources’ exploration programs at the Minto mine in Yukon with a view to discovering new mineralized areas to extend the overall mine life. She has spent the last four years of her professional career researching and developing new insights into the exploration potential of migmatized copper-gold porphyry systems, particularly within the Carmacks Copper District. Ms. Kovacs has extensive Yukon experience including working as a geologist with Banyan Gold Corp., Copper North Mining Corp., Archer, Cathro & Associates, Anthill Resources, and the Yukon Geological Survey. Her work as a geologist in target generation and evaluation has also taken her to projects in Canada, US, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East across multiple deposit-types and commodities. Ms. Kovacs holds an MSc in Geological Science from the University of British Columbia and a BSc (Hons) in Earth Sciences from Memorial University.

Mr. Douglas Warkentin is a Metallurgical and Process Development Consultant with over 30 years’ experience in the mining and mineral processing industries. Currently Senior Metallurgist at Kemetco Research Inc. in Richmond, British Columbia, he has conducted mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, minewater treatment and resource recovery on a broad array of base, precious and high-tech metals projects for Canadian and international clients.

Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, commented: “We are very pleased to be adding such highly accomplished individuals to our technical team, which includes real experience in the Carmacks Copper District at neighbouring projects. That expertise, combined with the substantial project database we have compiled, will greatly accelerate our progress on this high-grade, yet under-explored, copper-gold system. We see potential for much larger systems than has been recognized previously and look forward to additional news releases in the coming weeks.”

Granite Creek is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Stu Copper-Gold project located in the Yukon’s Carmacks Copper District which covers 111 square kilometres adjacent to Capstone Mining Corp.’s high-grade Minto Cu-Au-Ag Mine and Copper North’s advance stage Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project. More information about the company and the Stu Copper project can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.gcxcopper.com.

