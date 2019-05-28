Drilling Continues to Intersect Gold, Silver, Beryllium at Philadelphia Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Vancouver, May 28, 2019 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce results of the second set of three drill holes into the gold-silver vein structure at its Philadelphia property in Mohave County, Arizona. Six drill holes have now been completed at the project and results of this work merit returning for a larger scale drill program. The Company was also pleased to find the rare element beryllium in concentrations far higher than normally associated with epithermal gold-silver vein systems.

PRC19-4

- Grade continued down the hole for total intercept of 13.7 metres grading 1.14 gpt Au and 41.1 gpt Ag (45 feet grading 0.033 opt Au and 1.20 opt Ag from 15-60 feet). - Drill hole PRC19-4 intersected 1.5 metres grading 2.44 gpt Au and 121 gpt Ag (5 feet grading 0.071 opt Au and 3.53 opt Ag from 45-50 feet depth).

PRC19-5

- Gold and silver continued for a wider interval of 15.2 metres grading 1.09 gpt Au and 17.12 gpt Ag (50 feet from 70-120 feet grading 0.032 opt Au and 0.50 opt Ag). - Drill hole PRC19-5 intersected 1.5 metres grading 4.41 gpt Au and 52 gpt Ag (5 feet grading 0.129 opt Au and 1.52 opt Ag from 105-110 feet).

PRC19-6

- Gold and silver continued for a wider interval of 9.15 metres grading 0.95 gpt Au and 17.38 gpt Ag (30 feet from 130-160 feet grading 0.028 opt Au and 0.51 opt Ag). - Drill hole PRC19-6 intersected 1.5 metres grading 3.86 gpt Au and 32.9 gpt Ag (5 feet grading 0.113 opt Au and 0.96 opt Ag from 130-135 feet).

Reported intercepts are approximate true widths. Please see the Company's news release of May 15 for results from the first three holes of the program:

http://arizonasilverexploration.com/home-page/initial-drilling-intersects-high-grade-gold-with-silver-at-the-philadelphia-vein-target-in-mohave-county-arizona/

The six holes tested only the shallow and near-surface portion of the extension to the old production stopes in the Philadelphia Mine. All six holes hit significant gold and silver values in the targeted vein. The mineral system remains wide open along strike to the north and down dip to the east. The old Philadelphia #2 shaft went down to the 500-ft. level along the vein and from there the vein was drilled to the 700-ft. level. The Company has only begun to test the potential continuity of the high-grade vein.

The presence of high-grade mineralization in the first three holes and continuity of the vein and gold-silver grades in the second three holes indicates the vein and mineral system continues beyond the limits of the old production stopes. Further drilling is required to fully assess the geometry of the higher grade portions along the vein structure. Mineable high grades in the Oatman District occurred in shoots, separated from one another by narrow lower grade zones and intervals.

Beryllium

All six drill holes contain high to very high levels of beryllium, a rare element used in the aerospace industry for products such as aircraft components, missiles and satellites. ICP/MS analyses of samples returned the beryllium values below, all of them associated with the higher grade gold-silver intervals in the six holes drilled at the property.

Drill Hole Interval Be(ppm)

PRC19-1 15-20 ft. 238 ppm

PRC19-2 25-45 ft. 310 ppm

PRC19-3 15-20 ft. 261 ppm

PRC19-4 45-50 ft. 528 ppm

PRC19-5 70-130 ft. 127 ppm

PRC19-6 130-135 ft. 251 ppm

Background values for beryllium outside of the mineralized zone are 1-3 ppm Be. Beryllium values of this magnitude are uncharacteristic of epithermal precious metal systems, where beryllium is generally on the order of 1-10 ppm Be. Beryllium will be tracked and modelled as an accompanying metal to gold and silver at the Philadelphia property.

A geologic section for the six holes PRC19-1 through PRC19-6 has been posted to the website at http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/. An assay section will also be posted to the website.

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

All drill samples were picked up at the drill sites by ALS Minerals personnel and transported under strict chain of custody to the ALS Minerals sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Each sample was crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, a 250-gram split is taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, subject to a four-acid digestion, and then analyzed by ICP/MS for a 33-element package including silver, and for gold via 30-gram fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 100 ppm silver are re-analyzed using 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples over 100 ppm Au will be re-assayed using 1-assay ton fire assay methods.

Greg Hahn, President, CEO, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

Please refer to our web site for additional and complete news updated on Philadelphia property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

