BacTech Environmental Receives Letter of Support from Ecuador

Toronto, May 28, 2019 - BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech or the Company") (CSE:BAC, US-OTC:BCCEF) today announced that it has received a letter of support from the Minister of Environment for Ecuador. The letter, which is attached as an English translation, arose as a result of a visit to the Ministry in January of this year. The original Spanish letter will be posted on the Company's website. At the meeting, BacTech revealed its plans to target areas of high arsenic mineralization associated with gold mining in Ecuador. BacTech's proprietary bioleach technology produces a benign ferric arsenate from the active arsenic in the concentrates and tailings.

At present, high arsenic concentrates produced in Ecuador are sold to the Asian market under severe financial penalty. BacTech is investigating the construction of an in-country bioleach circuit to offer better prices than currently being paid to the miners as well as engaging the local population through a cleaner environment and employment opportunities.

"We are pleased to have the support of the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment. In fact, we have had very positive support from other Ministries that we have engaged over the past year as well. The government can see the benefits of mining, but they are determined to only allow it under very strict environmental standards. We feel that the social impact on mining in certain areas of Ecuador will be enhanced through the use of bioleaching as a processor of concentrates. Again, we would like to thank Minister Mata for his support," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

Quito, May 07, 2019

Ross Orr

BacTech Environmental Corp.

President

In relation to the project of the environmental remediation based on your technology of recovery of mining waste materials using organic bacteria presented to the Ministry of Environment in the past days, I reiterate the intention of this portfolio of State to support all initiatives, public or private, that complies with our policy of improvement in the environment, as well as environmental friendly technology.

As is public knowledge, the country carries out a policy of openness and support to all investment, national or foreign, that contributes to the development of the country, framed in compliance with the regulations in force. The project presented by you is of great interest because of the benefits of the project, which would seem to help achieve the goals of sustainable and environmentally friendly development in an area of great national interest.

Therefore, we express our interest in your project, being sure that it will be developed, if applicable, with the greatest adherence to the legislation and interest of Ecuador.

Attentively,

Marcelo Mata

Ministry of Environment

Company Overview

The Telamayu project involves the environmental remediation of the "Antiguo" tailings with an option on the larger "Nuevo" tailings, both situated at the Telamayu Mill site near the town of Atocha in the Department of Potosi, Bolivia.

A second project entails BacTech investigating the use of bioleach processing to treat historic arsenic tailings and arsenopyrite concentrates produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

Finally, BacTech has recently agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba.

