SCOTTSDALE, May 28, 2019 - TriStar Gold Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter agreement with Royal Gold, Inc. (“Royal Gold”) for a total investment by Royal Gold or its affiliate of US$ 8.0 million. The letter agreement is in two parts:



TriStar has sold to Royal Gold, for a cash payment of US$ 500,000, an option to purchase a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Castelo de Sonhos (CDS) property for consideration to be determined by reference to the proven and probable gold reserves at CDS if and when Royal Gold determines to exercise the option. TriStar and Royal Gold have entered into a royalty option agreement which sets out the terms, including that TriStar will be obligated to use the consideration paid by Royal Gold on exercise of the royalty option to repurchase 50% of an existing 2.0% NSR royalty on the CDS property such that the total royalty on the property following such transactions is unchanged; and TriStar and Royal Gold will enter into exclusive negotiations in order to complete two subsequent transactions for a total additional value of US$ 7.5 million: TriStar will sell and grant to Royal Gold a newly created 1.5% NSR royalty on the CDS property TriStar will grant to Royal Gold 19,640,000 common share purchase warrants, each entitling Royal Gold to purchase one common share of TriStar Gold Inc. at a price of C$ 0.25 per common share for a period of five years from the closing date.

The total transaction proceeds will be used to advance the CDS gold project into a feasibility study, advance permitting activities at CDS and for general corporate purposes.

The consummation of the Subsequent Transactions is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“We are delighted to have Royal Gold Inc. as a stakeholder,” says Nick Appleyard, TriStar’s President and CEO. “They are highly respected for their success in acquiring and managing a portfolio of royalties and metal streams; their interest in a CDS royalty follows our rapid and cost-effective development of the CDS project over the past two years. This transaction with Royal Gold Inc. is an important step that will assist the de-risking of the project through a feasibility study and permitting activities that accelerate the path to production.”

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

