Nouveau Monde Graphite Strengthens Project Management Team and Board of Directors

SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, May 28, 2019 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (« Nouveau Monde ») (TSX VENTURE: NOU) is pleased to announce the following strategic additions to its Matawinie project team and Board of Directors.



MARTINE PARADIS, VICE-PRESIDENT – CHIEF ENGINEER INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENVIRONMENT

Ms. Martine Paradis is a geological engineer with eighteen years of experience in mining and engineering. She holds a master’s degree in Earth Science on mine site reclamation and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Ms. Paradis consulted as an engineer, project manager and manager on various projects related to geochemistry, hydrogeology, climatic change, field work, mine reclamation techniques, tailings and water management and engineering, and mine project development. She has also worked for the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources for the reclamation of abandoned mine sites, follow-up of active mine sites and several ministerial dossiers. At Nouveau Monde she will oversee engineering and planning for civil and environmental infrastructure projects.

ALAIN DORVAL, VICE-PRESIDENT - CHIEF ENGINEER METALLURGY AND PROCESS

Mr. Alain Dorval is a respected and established mining engineer with over 35 years of experience specializing in mineral processing. Throughout his career, he has worked in the fields of engineering, industrial operations and research. He has collaborated to develop several mineral processing techniques for a wide variety of mineral types. He has carried out several evaluation audits of ore processing plants for expansion projects and for investors. Mr. Dorval has also participated in numerous studies as a senior process engineer, expert engineer and qualified person (QP) NI 43-101 for various projects located in Australia, Canada, Chile, the United States, French Guiana, Guyana, India, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, Mexico, Suriname and Venezuela. A respected mineral processing professional, he constantly collaborates with internationally renowned equipment suppliers and research laboratories on the development of mineralurgical processes. His experience as an expert in mineral processing and in engineering team management will allow Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to efficiently optimize the demonstration plant and the detailed engineering of the future commercial plant. In addition, he will take an active role in future product development at Nouveau Monde.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde commented, “I am delighted to welcome such accomplished technical professionals to our team. Their presence significantly strengths our technical capability and our ability to execute and deliver the Matawinie project.”

ARNE H. FRANDSEN, DIRECTOR OF THE BOARD

Mr. Arne H. Frandsen is the Co-Managing Partner of The Pallinghurst Group. Mr. Frandsen has a LL.B and Master’s in Law from Copenhagen University. He has over 10 years of investment banking experience with Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, providing strategic advice and structuring mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate finance transactions for clients in 30 different countries. In 2005, Mr. Frandsen left investment banking in order to become the Chief Executive Officer of Incwala Resources, one of South Africa’s leading black economic empowerment mining companies. Mr. Frandsen was one of the founders of The Pallinghurst Group in 2006 and has been instrumental in the group’s development. In addition, he is the Chairman of Sedibelo Platinum Mines.

CHRISTOPHER SHEPHERD, DIRECTOR OF THE BOARD

At The Pallinghurst Group for the last 10 years, Mr. Christopher Shepherd is a Managing Director and the Head of Corporate Finance of The Pallinghurst Group, spearheading the execution team for most of its investments. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) since 2002 and holds a bachelor's degree in Applied Finance and Commerce from Macquarie University, in Sydney, Australia. Mr. Shepherd has 20 years of experience in private equity, investment banking and accounting, with a focus on the natural resources industry and mining operations.

Desaulniers continued, “I am very pleased to welcome Arne Frandsen and Christopher Shepherd to our Board of Directors. Both gentlemen bring extensive capital markets expertise with a focus on mining. Their unique talents and perspectives are accretive to that of our existing board members and I look forward to working with my expanded Board of Directors as we collaborate on the strategies to bring the Matawinie project to production.”

The Board of Directors has granted a total of 1,125,000 stock options to executive officers. These stock options are granted pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Corporation's stock option plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.235 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

ABOUT NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE

In 2015, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. discovered a major and high-quality graphite deposit on its Matawinie property, located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 150 km North of Montréal. This discovery led to the completion of a Feasibility Study, which revealed strong economics with projected graphite concentrate production level of 100,000 tonnes per year over a 26-year period. Nouveau Monde will operate its demonstration plant until 2020. During this period, the Corporation expects the production of 2,000 tonnes of concentrated flake graphite to qualify its products with North American and international clients.

Moreover, in a vertical integration and sustainable development perspective, Nouveau Monde is planning the establishment of a large-scale graphite secondary transformation facility, catering the needs of the booming lithium-ion battery and expandable graphite markets.

With over 60 years of experience in the world of graphite, Nouveau Monde’s team develops its project with the utmost respect of neighbouring communities, while favoring a minimal ecological footprint. Nouveau Monde’s project is privileged by direct access to the workforce and infrastructure needed to operate its mining project, and it can also rely on an abundant, affordable and renewable source of hydroelectricity.

For more information: Eric Desaulniers Tristan Menard President & CEO Director, Capital Markets Tel: +1 (819) 923-0333 Tel: +1 (514) 296-6339

www.nouveaumonde.ca



Subscribe to our newsfeed:

http://nouveaumonde.ca/en/support-nmg/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to generally, or the “About Corporation Graphite” paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.nouveaumonde.ca