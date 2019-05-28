Carube Commences Till Sampling Program at Stewart Brook Gold Property

Toronto, May 28, 2019 - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is pleased to report that it has commenced a till sampling program at its 100%-owned Stewart Brook Gold project area ("SBG") located in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. The SBG licenses cover over 46 square kilometers and show exploration potential for saddle-reef and vein style gold mineralization. Till is deposited on the surface during glaciation and contains rock and mineral fragments that provide clues to undiscovered mineralization in areas of limited exposure.

Till sampling objectives:

Successfully confirm the 8000m by 4000m gold in till anomaly defined by historic work in the 1980s Extend sampling to the west, where Country Harbour Mines and Widows Point gold deposits are located Complete a north to south line of till samples to determine the distance to any potential bedrock source.

Mr. Stephen Hughes, CEO, commented: "Nova Scotia is now on the radar, proving to be a favourable jurisdiction for the discovery of saddle-reef and vein style gold deposits, such as Atlantic Gold Corp.'s Touquoy Gold Mine. Carube's SBG project area has an extensive gold in till anomaly that has not been explained, and is located in a similar geologic setting to that of other Meguma Group hosted gold deposits across the province. Till samples will be sent to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) located in Ottawa for analysis, and we are excited that follow-up sampling will provide us more confidence on the bedrock source."

PROJECT SUMMARY

Historic work was undertaken by Seabright Resources Inc. in the late 80's, who conducted till and soil geochemical surveys over the SBG area. Seabright collected 48 tills at approximately 1000-metre spacings along 500-metre spaced grid lines, which defined an 8,000m by 4,000m gold in till anomaly. Greater than sixty percent of the till samples assayed above 0.07g/t Au, and up to amaximim of 4.9g/t Au. Anticline and syncline structures mapped to the west of Country Harbour, are interpreted to extend onto the SBG project area based on the early mapping work of geologist E.R. Faribault.

Till material will be sent to Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) located in Ottawa Ontario, where gold grains will be separated from the heavy mineral concentrates and counted, measured and classified. Till data should provide important information regarding distance of glacial transport, and more importantly proximity to bedrock.



Figure 1: Stewart Brook project location map and Carube's planned 2019 till sample locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2661/45092_c2fd3511e46559cb_001full.jpg

DISCUSSION

Carube is excited about beginning its 2019 surface exploration program at the SBG project, which will include selected till sampling and follow up ground geophysics, prospecting and mapping as warranted. Prioritization and refinement of the gold target will occur as new results and interpretations are completed over the coming months.

Carube's change in corporate strategy continues to take shape as the company secures and develops new copper and gold exploration projects that are located in favorable jurisdictions. Carube continues to make progress with options on how to optimize value of the current asset base in Jamaica, including signing of the recently amended Royalty Deed with OZ Minerals Limited on five wholly owned licences.

ABOUT CARUBE COPPER

Carube Copper Corp. is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses covering 535 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold properties covering 492 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia. Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold properties to add to its portfolio.

Stephen Hughes, CEO and President +1 (647) 517-4574 • shughes@carubecopper.com Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development • +1 (647) 957-2249 • jackert@carubecopper.com www.carubecopper.com