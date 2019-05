Euromax Satisfies Requirements for Continued TSX Listing

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Euromax Resources Ltd., (TSX: EOX; OTCQB: EOXFF): (Euromax or the Company), is pleased to announce that the Continued Listing Committee of Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has determined that the Company satisfies the TSX's requirements for continued listing.

This completes the listing review initiated in connection with Euromax's recently completed private placement financing and related transactions, as described in more detail in the Company's press releases dated March 22, 2019 and May 13, 2019.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax is a minerals development company whose corporate strategy is centered on the development of the Ilovica-Shtuka Project, the company's core copper and gold development project located in Macedonia. Euromax, through its local subsidiaries, has been involved in the exploration and development of a number projects in south-eastern Europe since January 2011.

SOURCE Euromax Resources Ltd.