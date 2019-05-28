American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTC US: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM) ("American Manganese Inc." or the "Company"), reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2019, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.

Based on proxies received, 31,843,623 common shares of the Company, representing 18.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes Larry W. Reaugh 31,819,601 99.92% 21,761 0.07% Andris Kikauka 31,821,862 99.93% 25,522 0.08% Jan Eigenhuis 31,822,101 99.93% 21,522 0.07% Edward F. Skoda 31,822,101 99.93% 21,522 0.07% Norman L. Tribe 31,822,101 99.93% 21,522 0.07% Kurt Lageschulte 31,822,101 99.93% 21,522 0.07%



In addition, DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuring year by a majority of shareholders.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com



www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546723/American-Manganese-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-ShareholdersView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546723/American-Manganese-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders