Pure Energy Minerals Reports on 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, May 28, 2019 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") is pleased to announce results of the 2019 Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting held on May 28, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.

The shareholders of the Company represented at the Meeting elected Frank Wells, Michael Dake, Patrick Highsmith, Mary Little and Tyler Durham as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Further, shareholders also approved: (i) the reappointment of Wolridge Mahon LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditor; (ii) the Stock Option Plan, and (iii) Special Business comprising the Earn-in agreement of the Company with Schlumberger Technology Corporation, all as described in the Information Circular prepared for the Meeting.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board reappointed the following officers of the Company: Frank Wells, Interim CFO and Dianne Szigety, Corporate Secretary.

The Company is very pleased to welcome Mr. Tyler Durham to the Board of Directors. Mr. Durham holds a Bachelors degree in engineering, and an MBA from University of Chicago, and brings fourteen years of experience with Schlumberger in diverse areas including international management. He joined Schlumberger Ventures in 2017. "Mr. Durham will be an exceptional addition to Pure Energy's Board of Directors and we look forward to working with him," stated Mary Little, director.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 948 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Company has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Clayton Valley Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 5, 2018).

Quality Assurance

Walter Weinig, Professional Geologist and Qualified Person as designated by the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA registration #01529QP), is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Weinig is not independent of the Company, as he is a former officer.

