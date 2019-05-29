Casa Minerals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: CASA; OTC: CASXF; Frankfurt: 0CM) announces that it has granted 600,000 stock options to officers, directors, consultants and employees of Casa. The options were granted for a period of 5 years from the granted date, and each stock option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of Casa at an exercise price of $0.10.

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 689-9523

Email: contact@casaminerals.com

https://www.casaminerals.com

