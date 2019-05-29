QMX Gold Intersects 114.48 g/t Au Over 1.4m at Bonnefond

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report the final results from its winter drilling campaign on its Bonnefond target (Figure 1). Bonnefond is located on the Val d’Or East Zone of QMX’s extensive land package in Val d’Or, Quebec (Figure 2). Ten holes are reported covering results from the second half of the definition drilling program on the Bonnefond target. This program supports an initial resource estimate scheduled for release in early summer 2019.



Highlights include:



Shear Zone in Volcanics (lengths are measured along the holes):

Drill hole 17315-19-077 returned 5.85 g/t Au over 6.7m.

Drill hole 17315-19-079 returned 14.65 g/t Au over 1.4m.

Drill hole 17315-19-080 returned 41.69 g/t Au over 4.3m including, 114.48 g/t over 1.4m.

These results are part of a 50m x 50m infill drilling program on the western side of the Tonalite intrusion between the surface and 400m depth. The last ten holes of the program focused on the mineralized shear zones located south of the Bonnefond intrusion.

The last ten drill holes confirmed the geological model south of the intrusion, the continuity of the mineralization and the gold grades in the shear zones. Within these shear zones, gold grades are associated with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins and strong sericite-albite-fuchsite alteration.

Results from the shear zones include 5.85 g/t Au over 6.7m in drill hole 17315-19-077; 14.65 g/t Au over 1.4m in drill hole 17315-19-079 and 3.10 g/t over 4.5m in drill hole 17315-19-074.

Drill hole 17315-19-080 intersected 41.69 g/t Au over 4.3m, including 114.48g/t Au over 1.4m. The drill hole is located 55 meters south of previously reported drill hole 17315-18-034 that cut 25.7g/t Au over 6.9m (QMX's news release from July 18th, 2018). According to the geological interpretation, these results are located on the same mineralized shear zone and demonstrate the economic potential of the shear system to the south of the Bonnefond intrusion.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration, commented “These encouraging results confirm our confidence in the high-grade nature of the mineralization in and around the prolific Bonnefond intrusion. Furthermore, these results should be reflected positively in our initial resource estimation, which will be finalized during the next few months.”

“2019 is an exciting year for QMX with the initial resource estimate at Bonnefond expected shortly and the mill progressing towards start up later in the summer. At the same time our team continues to evaluate and develop additional promising targets across our extensive land package in Val d’Or and assess further custom milling opportunities growing our cash flow potential from this strategically located asset,” commented Brad Humphrey, President and CEO of QMX Gold Corp..



With the infill drilling program on the Bonnefond target now complete, QMX has initiated a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") resource estimate which is expected by early summer 2019.

Table 1: Highlights from the Bonnefond Target

Hole Number From

(metre) To

(metre) Length*

(metre) Au**

(g/t) Remarks 17315-19-077 108.9 115.6 6.7 5.85 South Shear zone 17315-19-079 152.7 154.1 1.4 14.65 South Shear zone 17315-19-080 279.8 284.1 4.3 14.65 South Shear zone Incl. 279.8 281.2 1.4 114.48

* Reported length measured along the hole.

** Au uncapped

Quality Control

During the drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core and sawed in half. One half is sent to Swaslab Ltd. or Agat Laboratories. Both are certified commercial laboratories. The other half of the core is retained for future reference. A strict quality assurance and quality control program was applied to all samples; which included insertion of mineralized standards, blank samples and duplicates inside each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 5.0 g/t Au or more. The gold analyses were undertaken by fire-assay on 50 grams of pulp with an atomic absorption finish. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay with a gravimetric finish on each sample containing 5.0 g/t Au or more.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared, verified and approved by Mélanie Pichon, P.Geo, M.Sc, Exploration Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility, which is expected to commence custom milling in 2019.

Table 2: Results from holes 74 to 84 - Bonnefond South Target

Hole Number Azimuth Dip Hole From To Length* Au** Remarks (°) (°) Length (metre) (metre) (metre) (g/t) (metre) 17315-19-074 180 -85 126 85.2 89.7 4.5 3.10 South Shear zone 114.0 116.1 2.1 1.68 South Shear zone 17315-19-075 180 -60 258 78.6 81.4 2.8 1.43 South Shear zone 154.4 156.6 2.2 1.12 South Shear zone 17315-19-076 180 -60 246 87.8 97.0 9.2 1.78 South Shear zone 17315-19-077 180 -85 159 108.9 115.6 6.7 5.85 South Shear zone 143.1 149.0 5.9 2.63 South Shear zone 17315-19-078 180 -85 165 122.8 129.6 6.8 0.87 South Shear zone 17315-19-079 180 -85 261 135.0 137.2 2.2 1.57 South Shear zone 152.7 154.1 1.4 14.65 South Shear zone 173.6 176.5 2.9 3.85 South Shear zone 17315-19-080 180 -60 300 257.0 259.7 2.7 1.73 South Shear zone 279.8 284.1 4.3 41.69 South Shear zone Incl. 279.8 281.2 1.4 114.48 17315-19-081 180 -60 210 140.1 157.7 17.6 0.66 South Shear zone Incl. 144.8 148.6 3.8 1.50 17315-19-082 180 -60 207 148.0 167.1 19.1 0.74 South Shear zone Incl. 148.0 153.5 5.5 1.07 17315-19-083 180 -60 225 97.0 99.4 2.4 2.39 South Shear zone 156.5 166.4 9.9 1.21 South Shear zone 174.3 177.0 2.7 1.08 South Shear zone 17315-19-084 180 -85 201 No significant results

* Reported length are measured along the hole.

** Au uncapped

