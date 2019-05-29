Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce Phase 4 drill results for 41 drill holes (refer to Appendix 1) completed on the Piedmont Lithium Ltd. Project (“Project”) located within the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (“TSB”) in North Carolina, USA. The results are from Exploration Target areas and new properties within the Project’s Core property (“Core”) (Figure 1). Significant mineralization was encountered in 40 of the 41 holes reported.

Phase 4 drilling continues to expand the extent and continuity of the pegmatite system on Core, thus giving confidence in a significant Mineral Resource estimate update in June. In 2018, the Company announced a Mineral Resource estimate at Core of 16.2Mt @ 1.12% Li 2 O which supported a 13-year project life as reported in the Company’s Scoping Study announced in September 2018. In April 2019 the Company announced an increased Mineral Resource estimate of 19.0Mt @ 1.15% Li 2 O inclusive of a Mineral Resource estimate at the Company’s Central property.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are very pleased with these interim results from Phase 4 drilling, which continue to highlight high-grade mineralization near-surface. The shallow nature of the ore body, combined with pure spodumene mineralogy, local by-product markets and exceptional infrastructure, are important factors which should position the Piedmont Lithium Ltd. Project in the first quartile of the cost curve. We look forward to reporting a significant increase to our property-wide resource in June, and to reflecting that enlarged resource in an updated scoping study in July.”

