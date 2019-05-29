Premier Begins Rye and Goldbanks Exploration

High potential within underexplored epithermal district

THUNDER BAY, May 29, 2019 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of a drilling campaign at the Rye Vein and Goldbanks Properties, located some 55 km south of Winnemucca, in Pershing County, Nevada (Figure 1). Premier holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rye Vein Property ("Rye") from Barrick Gold, and up to a 50% interest in the Goldbanks Property from Kinross Gold. Rye is considered one of the Company's top exploration priorities in 2019 targeting high-grade epithermal mineralization.

The Rye and Goldbanks properties are host to low-sulfidation epithermal systems, locally known to contain appreciable gold-silver mineralization. Rye hosts one of the most extensive epithermal veins in Nevada with an exposed strike length of more than 5 km and widths of up to 10 m. It has remained greatly underexplored for the past several decades, with limited shallow drilling. However, numerous significant intercepts returned gold grades up to 1.5 m of 139.2 g/t Au along an ore shoot (Figure 2), whose trend will be one focus of 2019 drill campaign. Premier is required to spend $3.0 million at Rye by July 2021 in order to meet the terms in the earn-in agreement.

"Whilst our drill program is just getting underway for 2019, we have not been idle at Goldbanks and Rye", commented Stephen McGibbon, Executive Vice-President. "Previous work has identified high-grade gold mineralization that appears to have appreciable upside. A strong plan has been developed by our geological team, highlighting why Premier is well-suited to advance this emerging epithermal district."

Goldbanks is host to several significant exploration targets including the high-grade Golden Devil discovery area where previous drilling has identified several vein intervals at depth. Importantly, the Golden Devil model has been refined by better integrating geophysics and geochemical vectors into the geological framework. The result of this work includes revised interpretation of vein orientations and a potential 400 m vertical productive horizon within the targeted vein. Clear exploration targets have emerged and will be drill-tested in June. High-grade intercepts from previous drill campaigns include 3.4 m of 245.27 g/t Au & 251.65 g/t Ag (GB-17-13) and 0.9 m of 25.30 g/t Au & 1,379 g/t Ag (GB-18-04). Premier has limited spending requirements at Goldbanks through 2020 in order to maintain earn-in obligations.

Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43 - 101. Drill samples from Goldbanks are sent to American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, for analysis with the analytical facility utilizing a 30 g fire assay with an ICP-AES finish for Core and RC samples. Samples containing visible gold are submitted for screen metallic analysis and all over-limit samples receive an automatic gravimetric finish.



Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer with a respected exploration and development pipeline of high-quality precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines - South Arturo and Mercedes - as well as mine development opportunities at McCoy-Cove in Nevada and Hardrock in Ontario.

