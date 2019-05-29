New Gold Provides Update on Delineation and Exploration Programs at the New Afton and Rainy River Operations

New Gold Inc. (“New Gold Inc.” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) provides an update on the 2019 delineation and exploration programs at the New Afton and Rainy River Mines. The Company had previously announced its intention to refocus the Company’s efforts on identifying organic growth opportunities by launching strategic exploration programs at both assets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005253/en/

Figure 1: New Afton Mine footprint with target locations (Graphic: Business Wire)

New Afton 2019 Exploration Program

The New Afton delineation and exploration programs are currently underway and include three key initiatives: 1) underground drilling to delineate and expand Mineral Resources Ltd. within the Sub-level cave (“SLC”) Zone located to the east of the planned B3 block cave (Figure 1); 2) underground exploration drilling of the D-Zone target to test the potential for additional Mineral Resources Ltd. down plunge of the C-Zone block cave mineral reserve (Figure 1); and 3) surface geophysical and geochemical surveys along the prospective Cherry Creek trend located within three kilometres of the New Afton mill (Figure 2).

SLC Zone

The drilling program for the SLC Zone was launched in February, with 46 holes completed to date totalling 9,100 metres, and exceeding the originally planned 8,700 metres. Results confirm the continuity of copper-gold mineralization that measures approximately 200 by 80 metres in plan and 200 metres down dip (Figures 3 to 6). Final results for these holes will be incorporated into the Company’s 2019 year-end mineral resource update. The SLC Zone drilling program is using an average of 30 metre drill hole spacings to support the anticipated delineation of measured and indicated Mineral Resources Ltd.. Drilling continues to test the SLC Zone mineralization as it extends to the west and at depth (Refer to Table 1 at the end of this news release for full drill results).

SLC Zone Drill Highlights Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold

(g/t) Copper

(%) EA19-202 88 156 68 66.4 1.85 2.97 Includes 90 122 32 31.2 2.89 4.33 EA19-204 132 156.7 24.7 24 2.48 0.74 Includes 146 154 8 7.8 5.01 0.95 EA19-210 124 151.8 27.8 25.9 1.43 0.51 EA19-213 164 222 58 47.1 0.74 0.56 Includes 164 174 10 8.1 1.42 1.34 EA19-215 74 106 32 31.8 1.75 2.42 122 152 30 29.8 1.64 0.90 152 154 2 2.0 48.90 1.73 EA19-217 38 46 8 7.8 2.33 1.80 80 158 78 76.6 1.01 1.41 Includes 82 130 48 47.1 1.27 1.96 158 160 2 2.0 20.00 2.52 160 176 16 15.7 2.08 0.31 Includes 166 172 6 5.9 3.80 0.57 EA19-228 164 226 62 38.6 1.20 1.11 Includes 172 200 28 17.4 1.98 1.70 EA19-230 50 135 85 82.2 1.31 1.57

D-Zone

Exploration drilling in the D-Zone was launched in the second quarter of 2019 and is designed to test the potential for additional mineral resources below the C-Zone block cave reserve. Two holes totalling 1,630 metres of the planned 8,500 metres have been completed to date, which have intercepted moderate to strong chalcopyrite mineralization over narrow widths within a broader zone of weaker mineralization. A third step-out hole to evaluate whether the grade and thickness of copper-gold occurrences increase further down plunge is in progress. Results of this initial test will be evaluated following the conclusion of the drilling program in August.

Cherry Creek Trend

Exploration of the regional mineral tenements as they extend outside the New Afton Mine lease will be launched as early as the third quarter of 2019, once permits have been received. Reconnaissance surveys that were completed in 2017 and 2018 identified a 12 kilometre trend of anomalous copper-gold mineralization associated with epithermal and porphyry style alteration along the Cherry Creek fault trend, located within three kilometres of the New Afton Mine site. Geochemical and geophysical grid surveys are planned to define and prioritize prospective targets to be further evaluated through a first pass drilling campaign scheduled to commence towards the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Rainy River 2019 Exploration Program

Exploration drilling to test the potential for additional gold mineralization in the sequence of favourable host rocks as it extends north of the Intrepid Zone will commence at the end of May. Additionally, surface reconnaissance exploration over the Company’s broader regional claim holdings to the northeast and southwest of the mine area is planned to start early in the third quarter of 2019 (Figure 7).

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining Company. The Company has a portfolio of two core producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines in Canada. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016). In addition, New Gold owns 100 per cent of the Blackwater project located in Canada. New Gold’s objective is to be a leading intermediate gold producer, focused on the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, please visit www.newgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold’s future financial or operating performance are “forward looking”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “targeted”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “potential”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to future exploration activities and the timing of such activities, the results of exploration activities including future reserve or resource estimates and their timing, and expansion of mineralization and future growth opportunities.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold’s ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold’s latest annual management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), Annual Information Form and Technical Reports filed at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold’s operations; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold’s current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and to a lesser extent, the Mexican Peso, being approximately consistent with current levels; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Aboriginal groups in respect of the Rainy River and New Afton mines being consistent with New Gold’s current expectations; and (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments during the applicable regulatory processes.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated mineral reserves and Mineral Resources Ltd. and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; changes in national and local government legislation in Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico or any other country in which New Gold Inc. currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold Inc. operates, the lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the uncertainties inherent to current and future legal challenges New Gold Inc. is or may become a party to; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves and mineral resources; competition; loss of key employees; rising costs of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labour disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of Indigenous groups; risks, uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, excess water, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with the start of production of a mine, such as Rainy River, (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as “Risk Factors” included in New Gold Inc.’s Annual Information Form, MD&A and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold Inc. expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Michele Della Libera, Director Exploration of New Gold Inc.. Mr. Della Libera is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) and Practising Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Della Libera has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the exploration, analytical and testing data underlying the information. His verification included a review of the applicable assay databases and reviews of the assay certificates. No limitations were imposed on Mr. Della Libera’s verification process.

New Gold Inc. maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program at its New Afton mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company’s exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold’s QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at regular two metres intervals, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Actlabs Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information regarding the Company’s quality assurance processes is set out in the March 25, 2015 New Afton NI 43-101 Technical Report available at www.sedar.com.

For additional technical information on New Gold Inc.’s material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Ltd. by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters and risks, refer to New Gold’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers Concerning Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources

Information concerning the properties and operations of New Gold has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards under applicable Canadian securities laws, and may not be comparable to similar information for United States companies. The terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" used in this news release are Canadian mining terms as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources Ltd. and Mineral Reserves adopted by CIM Council on May 10, 2014 and incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101. While the terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, they are not defined terms under standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. As such, certain information contained in this news release concerning descriptions of mineralization and Mineral Resources Ltd. under Canadian standards is not comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

An "Inferred Mineral Resource" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher confidence category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "Inferred Mineral Resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable.

Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "Reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve estimation is made. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the measured or indicated Mineral Resources Ltd. will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, the definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" under CIM standards differ in certain respects from the standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Table 1: SLC and D-Zone Drill Assay Summary Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) EA19-202 0.78 36 35.22 0.06 0.13 SLC Zone 36 42 6 2.16 0.67 42 70 28 0.05 0.11 70 88 18 0.04 0.04 SLC Zone 88 156 68 66.4 1.85 2.97 Includes 90 122 32 31.2 2.89 4.33 Includes 130 140 10 9.8 1.32 2.65 156 172 16 0.03 0.06 172 184 12 0.26 0.29 184 190.5 6.5 0.05 0.03 EA19-203 0.67 6 5.33 0.01 0.07 6 66 60 0.05 0.12 66 194 128 0.02 0.04 194 210 16 0.12 0.14 210 249.94 39.94 0.03 0.06 EA19-204 0.78 34 33.22 0.05 0.11 SLC Zone 34 42 8 7.8 0.88 1.24 42 106 64 0.19 0.31 106 132 26 0.19 0.31 SLC Zone 132 156.67 24.67 24.0 2.43 0.74 Includes 146 154 8 7.8 5.01 0.95 EA19-205 0.65 6 5.35 0.02 0.07 6 44 38 0.07 0.11 44 80 36 0.04 0.08 80 150 70 0.01 0.03 150 166 16 0.02 0.11 166 200 34 0.02 0.05 SLC Zone 200 206 6 4.3 0.64 0.87 206 276 70 0.01 0.02 276 285.6 9.6 0.14 0.11 EA19-206 0.62 38 37.38 0.06 0.10 SLC Zone 38 46 8 0.78 0.78 46 118 72 0.02 0.03 118 152 34 0.16 0.15 SLC Zone 152 168 16 13.9 0.56 0.64 168 173.13 5.13 0.04 0.08 EA19-207 0.55 22 21.45 0.08 0.05 22 32 10 0.25 1.45 32 88 56 0.01 0.02 88 98 10 0.06 0.14 SLC Zone 98 129.84 31.84 30.5 0.41 0.65 Includes 114 128 14 13.4 0.60 1.11 EA19-208 0 18 18 0.05 0.07 18 26 8 0.09 0.09 26 34 8 0.57 0.24 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) 34 56 22 0.02 0.08 SLC Zone 56 72 16 10.3 1.20 1.08 72 100 28 0.03 0.05 100 118 18 0.12 0.33 118 146 28 0.04 0.07 146 170 24 0.36 0.13 170 180 10 0.09 0.05 180 192 12 0.45 0.20 192 206 14 0.14 0.08 206 246.86 40.86 0.04 0.04 EA19-209 0.19 10 9.81 0.06 0.12 10 52 42 0.02 0.04 52 58 6 0.11 0.21 SLC Zone 58 84 26 25.9 1.09 1.40 84 100 16 0.06 0.17 100 124.97 24.97 0.27 0.36 EA19-210 0.61 26 25.39 0.10 0.14 26 36 10 0.01 0.08 36 46 10 0.62 0.60 46 78 32 0.02 0.03 78 124 46 0.05 0.10 SLC Zone 124 151.79 27.79 25.8 1.43 0.51 Includes 146 151.79 5.79 5.4 3.69 1.07 EA19-211 0.62 34 33.38 0.09 0.09 34 64 30 0.02 0.11 64 70 6 0.21 0.40 70 98 28 0.01 0.02 98 110 12 0.27 0.20 110 118 8 0.02 0.06 118 128 10 0.27 0.24 EA19-211 128 148 20 0.04 0.09 SLC Zone 148 158 10 9.1 0.42 0.24 158 212.45 54.45 0.03 0.01 EA19-212 0.76 12 11.24 0.03 0.05 12 54 42 0.06 0.13 54 68 14 0.66 0.75 68 80 12 0.14 0.24 80 144 64 0.05 0.02 SLC Zone 144 174 30 22.6 0.57 0.77 Includes 148 154 6 4.5 0.94 1.17 SLC Zone 162 170 8 6.0 0.79 1.26 174 186 12 0.05 0.09 186 198 12 0.08 0.30 198 221.89 23.89 0.09 0.15 EA19-213 0.15 38 37.85 0.08 0.10 38 66 28 0.02 0.06 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) 66 84 18 0.05 0.16 84 108 24 0.05 0.04 108 140 32 0.04 0.12 140 164 24 0.12 0.07 SLC Zone 164 222 58 47.1 0.74 0.56 Includes 164 174 10 8.1 1.42 1.34 222 240 18 0.01 0.02 EA19-214 0.66 10 9.34 0.07 0.14 10 24 14 0.03 0.06 24 34 10 0.34 0.86 34 92 58 0.02 0.04 SLC Zone 92 128 36 36.0 1.17 0.53 Includes 92 104 12 12.0 1.51 1.25 128 132.59 4.59 0.05 0.05 EA19-215 0.57 22 21.43 0.05 0.06 22 32 10 0.37 0.25 32 74 42 0.02 0.03 SLC Zone 74 106 32 31.8 1.75 2.42 106 122 16 0.07 0.09 SLC Zone 122 152 30 29.8 1.64 0.90 SLC Zone 152 154 2 2.0 48.90 1.73 154 157.58 3.58 0.23 0.05 EA19-216 0.59 24 23.41 0.07 0.10 SLC Zone 24 30 6 5.6 1.01 0.64 30 68 38 0.01 0.01 SLC Zone 68 90 22 20.7 0.51 0.79 90 106 16 0.03 0.03 SLC Zone 106 116 10 9.4 0.42 0.33 116 138.38 22.38 0.03 0.02 EA19-217 0.64 38 37.36 0.08 0.07 SLC Zone 38 46 8 7.8 2.33 1.80 46 56 10 0.02 0.03 56 66 10 0.03 0.17 66 80 14 0.03 0.04 SLC Zone 80 158 78 76.6 1.01 1.41 Includes 82 130 48 47.1 1.27 1.96 SLC Zone 158 160 2 2.0 20.00 2.52 SLC Zone 160 176 16 15.7 2.08 0.31 Includes 166 172 6 5.9 3.80 0.57 176 178.92 2.92 0.34 0.10 EA19-218 0.71 36 35.29 0.04 0.16 36 88 52 0.01 0.02 88 98 10 0.06 0.13 SLC Zone 98 138 40 40.0 0.93 0.92 138 143.26 5.26 0.03 0.03 EA19-219 2 8 6 0.03 0.07 Drill Hole From (metres) To (metres) Interval (metres) Estimated True Width (metres) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) 8 38 30 0.03 0.10 38 44 6 0.13 0.64 44 92 48 0.02 0.04 92 100 8 0.11 0.41 100 112 12 0.01 0.11 SLC Zone 112 152 40 39.2 0.77 0.48 152 165.2 13.2 0.15 0.12 EA19-220 0.6 22 21.4 0.12 0.18 22 40 18 0.03 0.11 40 50 10 0.26 0.66 50 122 72 0.02 0.03 SLC Zone 122 158 36 30.5 0.47 0.35 158 178 20 0.03 0.04 178 185.93 7.93 0.16 0.21 EA19-221 0.32 148 147.68 0.01 0.03 148 205.13 57.13 0.03 0.05 EA19-222 0 46 46 0.05 0.09 46 66 20 0.13 0.32 66 142 76 0.03 0.03 SLC Zone 142 166 24 19.7 0.94 0.79 166 184 18 0.07 0.08 184 208 24 0.35 0.28 208 210.01 2.01 0.00 0.01 EA19-223 0.2 124 123.8 0.02 0.03 124 144 20 0.08 0.14 144 178 34 0.03 0.03 EA19-224 0 500 500 No Assays 500 784 284 0.10 0.03 D-Zone 784 790 6 NA 0.15 0.40 790 818.18 28.18 0.05 0.05 EA19-225 0.13 94 93.87 0.02 0.03 94 99.97 5.97 0.11 0.19 SLC Zone 99.97 112.17 12.2 11.6 0.14 0.31 EA19-226 0.21 34 33.79 0.07 0.17 34 74 40 0.02 0.03 SLC Zone 74 100 26 25.5 0.74 1.36 100 120 20 0.11 0.12 120 151.18 31.18 0.03 0.03 EA19-227 0.5 186 185.5 0.02 0.03 186 210 24 0.09 0.17 210 222.19 12.19 0.02 0.05 EA19-228 1.6 16 14.4 0.02 0.04 16 34 18 0.07 0.10 34 40 6 0.62 0.20 40 62 22 0.06 0.11 SLC Zone 62 104 42 26.1 0.56 0.59 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) 104 164 60 0.07 0.04 SLC Zone 164 226 62 38.6 1.20 1.11 Includes 172 200 28 17.4 1.98 1.70 226 254 28 0.04 0.04 254 260 6 0.08 0.18 260 271.88 11.88 0.33 0.29 EA19-229 0.62 100 99.38 0.02 0.03 100 112 12 0.05 0.11 EA19-229 112 124 12 0.03 0.08 SLC Zone 124 134 10 10.0 0.35 0.29 134 157.89 23.89 0.01 0.05 EA19-230 0 30 30 0.04 0.12 30 50 20 0.03 0.05 SLC Zone 50 135.03 85.03 82.2 1.31 1.57 EA19-231 0.16 88 87.84 0.02 0.03 88 100 12 0.02 0.16 100 160 60 0.02 0.06 SLC Zone 160 168 8 0.13 0.11 168 176.17 8.17 0.03 0.04 EA19-232 0.1 18 17.9 0.11 0.09 18 28 10 0.03 0.06 SLC Zone 28 40 12 11.6 0.49 0.84 40 94 54 0.02 0.02 94 112 18 0.03 0.12 SLC Zone 112 126 14 13.5 1.32 1.32 126 149.35 23.35 22.5 0.37 0.19 EA19-233 0.31 124 123.69 0.01 0.02 124 136 12 0.06 0.08 SLC Zone 136 142 6 0.18 0.59 142 156 14 0.01 0.05 SLC Zone 156 163.37 7.37 7.4 1.14 0.90 163.37 167.03 3.66 0.02 0.02 EA19-234 0.43 30 29.57 0.07 0.08 30 74 44 0.02 0.03 SLC Zone 74 120 46 44.8 1.03 0.97 Includes 78 102 24 23.4 1.63 1.62 120 132 12 0.01 0.01 EA19-235 0.11 116 115.89 0.01 0.02 116 134 18 0.11 0.19 134 168 34 0.05 0.09 SLC Zone 168 184 16 14.9 0.83 1.19 SLC Zone 184 232 48 44.7 0.41 0.53 232 234.09 2.09 0.01 0.02 EA19-236 0.4 36 35.6 0.06 0.08 36 44 8 0.07 0.36 44 92 48 0.02 0.04 Includes 100 122 22 21.6 0.38 1.11 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) 154 164 10 0.06 0.11 164 182.27 18.27 0.01 0.01 EA19-237 0.5 6 5.5 0.02 0.02 6 34 28 0.08 0.12 SLC Zone 34 54 20 0.26 0.58 54 104 50 0.02 0.01 104 120 16 0.05 0.08 120 144 24 0.01 0.02 144 154 10 0.12 0.06 SLC Zone 154 194 40 36.7 0.31 0.23 194 195.99 1.99 0.02 0.03 EA19-238 0.6 22 21.4 0.04 0.05 22 50 28 0.06 0.13 SLC Zone 50 58 8 6.8 4.18 1.86 58 164 106 0.01 0.02 SLC Zone 164 220 56 47.9 0.38 0.38 220 225.25 5.25 0.11 0.05 EA19-239 0.4 12 11.6 0.02 0.03 12 46 34 0.11 0.13 46 54 8 0.81 1.01 54 172 118 0.03 0.02 SLC Zone 172 196 24 22.0 0.46 0.51 196 225.86 29.86 0.06 0.07 EA19-240 0 24 24 0.07 0.05 24 48 24 0.17 0.21 48 58 10 0.01 0.06 SLC Zone 58 84 26 0.34 0.48 84 174 90 0.03 0.02 SLC Zone 174 249.33 75.33 56.4 0.55 0.69 Includes 232 240 8 6.0 1.05 1.46 EA19-241 0 548 548 No assays 548 556 8 0.10 0.03 D-Zone 556 570 14 5.1 0.78 0.27 570 668 98 0.06 0.06 D-Zone 668 674 6 2.2 0.44 0.47 674 812.43 138.43 0.07 0.08 EA19-242 0 7.5 7.5 No assays 7.05 12 4.95 0.01 0.03 12 40 28 0.12 0.12 40 50 10 0.18 0.70 50 118 68 0.04 0.04 SLC Zone 118 142 24 23.4 0.79 0.67 Includes 124 132 8 7.8 1.77 1.35 142 188 46 0.01 0.03 188 202 14 0.17 0.28 202 225.24 23.24 0.06 0.09 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) EA19-243 0.13 4 3.87 0.04 0.02 4 38 34 0.07 0.14 38 84 46 0.03 0.05 SLC Zone 84 118 34 34.0 0.99 1.16 118 124.66 6.66 0.02 0.01 EA19-244 2 150 148 0.02 0.02 SLC Zone 150 162 12 0.16 0.34 162 214 52 0.05 0.07 214 226 12 0.09 0.15 226 238.66 12.66 0.01 0.02 EA19-245 0 136 136 0.03 0.03 136 160 24 0.06 0.10 160 174 14 0.20 0.16 SLC Zone 174 182 8 8.0 0.28 2.12 182 208 26 0.15 0.12 208 220.37 12.37 0.01 0.03 EA19-246 0 142 142 0.03 0.02 142 212 70 0.07 0.09 SLC Zone 212 224 12 0.04 0.23 224 292 68 0.02 0.02 EA19-247 0.15 142 141.85 0.03 0.02 142 154 12 0.14 0.17 154 166 12 0.02 0.04 166 178 12 0.15 0.23 178 186 8 0.05 0.12 SLC Zone 186 216 30 29.4 0.15 0.80 216 258 42 0.04 0.05 SLC Zone 258 264 6 5.9 1.10 0.45 264 274 10 0.08 0.05 EA19-247 274 292 18 0.22 0.24 292 293.52 1.52 0.11 0.12 EA19-248 0 14 14 0.04 0.02 14 24 10 0.08 0.07 24 56 32 0.32 0.38 56 138 82 0.03 0.02 138 156 18 0.66 0.09 156 172 16 0.02 0.06 SLC Zone 172 218 46 43.8 0.77 1.36 Includes 180 200 20 19.1 1.11 2.31 218 298 80 0.03 0.04 298 306 8 0.27 0.22 306 313.33 7.33 0.06 0.04 EA19-249 0.25 82 81.75 0.02 0.02 82 100 18 0.18 0.11 100 224 124 0.04 0.03 224 238 14 0.15 0.07 238 254 16 0.04 0.02 Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Estimated

True Width

(metres) Gold (g/t) Copper

(%) 254 270 16 0.14 0.11 270 296 26 0.04 0.03 SLC Zone 296 322 26 25.3 0.80 0.61 322 328.57 6.57 0.04 0.05

Drill Hole Collar Coordinates Drill Hole ID UTM_ North

(metres) UTM_East

(metres) Elevation (masl) Total Depth

(metres) Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) EA19-202 675419 5614855 32 191 128.95 -12.45 EA19-203 675420 5614855 31 250 124.68 -35.73 EA19-204 675415 5614790 -8 157 148.72 -13.67 EA19-205 675420 5614855 31 286 140.04 -43.77 EA19-206 675416 5614792 -7 173 137.73 -30.02 EA19-207 675419 5614854 33 130 154.06 16.86 EA19-208 675416 5614792 -8 247 140.32 -50.08 EA19-209 675421 5614856 32 125 110.94 4.07 EA19-210 675416 5614791 -7 152 152.65 -22.01 EA19-211 675420 5614855 32 212 125.04 -24.73 EA19-212 675416 5614791 -8 222 155.42 -41.22 EA19-213 675419 5614855 32 241 144.07 -35.78 EA19-214 675416 5614792 -6 133 137.63 2.16 EA19-215 675419 5614855 33 158 135.67 6.14 EA19-216 675416 5614792 -5 138 146.62 19.59 EA19-217 675419 5614855 31 179 140.20 -10.91 EA19-218 675416 5614791 -7 143 152.64 -1.98 EA19-219 675416 5614792 -5 165 160.28 -11.64 EA19-220 675416 5614792 -7 186 149.34 -31.98 EA19-221 675475 5614920 35 205 148.23 -17.09 EA19-222 675416 5614791 -8 210 161.13 -34.70 EA19-223 675475 5614919 34 178 136.93 -11.25 EA19-224 675113 5614649 -64 818 181.13 -73.98 EA19-225 675474 5614921 35 112 137.93 17.55 EA19-226 675416 5614791 -6 151 158.41 10.97 EA19-227 675475 5614919 34 222 137.80 -35.67 EA19-228 675415 5614793 -6 272 155.97 -51.53 EA19-229 675475 5614920 34 158 129.68 -3.97 EA19-230 675417 5614793 -6 135 111.15 14.74 EA19-231 675475 5614919 34 176 114.71 -4.29 EA19-232 675416 5614792 -6 149 140.65 -14.60 EA19-233 675475 5614919 34 167 147.99 -0.23 EA19-234 675416 5614791 -6 133 134.10 13.04 EA19-235 675475 5614919 34 234 161.48 -21.34 EA19-236 675416 5614791 -5 182 170.54 -10.52 EA19-237 675416 5614792 -6 196 166.32 -23.41 EA19-238 675417 5614792 -6 225 170.30 -31.31 EA19-239 675415 5614791 -7 226 176.63 -23.67 EA19-240 675416 5614791 -7 249 169.26 -41.59 EA19-241 675113 5614649 -64 812 199.09 -68.68 EA19-242 675415 5614791 -7 225 180.90 -12.36 EA19-243 675416 5614792 -6 125 171.26 0.78 EA19-244 675475 5614919 34 239 158.04 -25.75 EA19-245 675269 5614830 21 220 144.72 -2.49 EA19-246 675269 5614830 20 292 140.80 -31.30 EA19-247 675268 5614830 21 294 154.81 -11.19 EA19-248 675415 5614790 -7 313 192.51 -17.63 EA19-249 675268 5614829 21 329 166.42 -13.16

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005253/en/

Contact

Anne Day

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: +1 (416) 324-6003

Toll free: 1 (888) 315-9715

Email: anne.day@newgold.com