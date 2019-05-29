New Gold Provides Update on Delineation and Exploration Programs at the New Afton and Rainy River Operations
New Gold Inc. (“New Gold Inc.” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) provides an update on the 2019 delineation and exploration programs at the New Afton and Rainy River Mines. The Company had previously announced its intention to refocus the Company’s efforts on identifying organic growth opportunities by launching strategic exploration programs at both assets.
Figure 1: New Afton Mine footprint with target locations (Graphic: Business Wire)
New Afton 2019 Exploration Program
The New Afton delineation and exploration programs are currently underway and include three key initiatives: 1) underground drilling to delineate and expand Mineral Resources Ltd. within the Sub-level cave (“SLC”) Zone located to the east of the planned B3 block cave (Figure 1); 2) underground exploration drilling of the D-Zone target to test the potential for additional Mineral Resources Ltd. down plunge of the C-Zone block cave mineral reserve (Figure 1); and 3) surface geophysical and geochemical surveys along the prospective Cherry Creek trend located within three kilometres of the New Afton mill (Figure 2).
SLC Zone
The drilling program for the SLC Zone was launched in February, with 46 holes completed to date totalling 9,100 metres, and exceeding the originally planned 8,700 metres. Results confirm the continuity of copper-gold mineralization that measures approximately 200 by 80 metres in plan and 200 metres down dip (Figures 3 to 6). Final results for these holes will be incorporated into the Company’s 2019 year-end mineral resource update. The SLC Zone drilling program is using an average of 30 metre drill hole spacings to support the anticipated delineation of measured and indicated Mineral Resources Ltd.. Drilling continues to test the SLC Zone mineralization as it extends to the west and at depth (Refer to Table 1 at the end of this news release for full drill results).
|
SLC Zone Drill Highlights
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|
Gold
|
Copper
|EA19-202
|88
|156
|68
|66.4
|1.85
|2.97
|Includes
|90
|122
|32
|31.2
|2.89
|4.33
|EA19-204
|132
|156.7
|24.7
|24
|2.48
|0.74
|Includes
|146
|154
|8
|7.8
|5.01
|0.95
|EA19-210
|124
|151.8
|27.8
|25.9
|1.43
|0.51
|EA19-213
|164
|222
|58
|47.1
|0.74
|0.56
|Includes
|164
|174
|10
|8.1
|1.42
|1.34
|EA19-215
|74
|106
|32
|31.8
|1.75
|2.42
|122
|152
|30
|29.8
|1.64
|0.90
|152
|154
|2
|2.0
|48.90
|1.73
|EA19-217
|38
|46
|8
|7.8
|2.33
|1.80
|80
|158
|78
|76.6
|1.01
|1.41
|Includes
|82
|130
|48
|47.1
|1.27
|1.96
|158
|160
|2
|2.0
|20.00
|2.52
|160
|176
|16
|15.7
|2.08
|0.31
|Includes
|166
|172
|6
|5.9
|3.80
|0.57
|EA19-228
|164
|226
|62
|38.6
|1.20
|1.11
|Includes
|172
|200
|28
|17.4
|1.98
|1.70
|EA19-230
|50
|135
|85
|82.2
|1.31
|1.57
D-Zone
Exploration drilling in the D-Zone was launched in the second quarter of 2019 and is designed to test the potential for additional mineral resources below the C-Zone block cave reserve. Two holes totalling 1,630 metres of the planned 8,500 metres have been completed to date, which have intercepted moderate to strong chalcopyrite mineralization over narrow widths within a broader zone of weaker mineralization. A third step-out hole to evaluate whether the grade and thickness of copper-gold occurrences increase further down plunge is in progress. Results of this initial test will be evaluated following the conclusion of the drilling program in August.
Cherry Creek Trend
Exploration of the regional mineral tenements as they extend outside the New Afton Mine lease will be launched as early as the third quarter of 2019, once permits have been received. Reconnaissance surveys that were completed in 2017 and 2018 identified a 12 kilometre trend of anomalous copper-gold mineralization associated with epithermal and porphyry style alteration along the Cherry Creek fault trend, located within three kilometres of the New Afton Mine site. Geochemical and geophysical grid surveys are planned to define and prioritize prospective targets to be further evaluated through a first pass drilling campaign scheduled to commence towards the end of the third quarter of 2019.
Rainy River 2019 Exploration Program
Exploration drilling to test the potential for additional gold mineralization in the sequence of favourable host rocks as it extends north of the Intrepid Zone will commence at the end of May. Additionally, surface reconnaissance exploration over the Company’s broader regional claim holdings to the northeast and southwest of the mine area is planned to start early in the third quarter of 2019 (Figure 7).
|
Table 1: SLC and D-Zone Drill Assay Summary
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|EA19-202
|0.78
|36
|35.22
|0.06
|0.13
|SLC Zone
|36
|42
|6
|2.16
|0.67
|42
|70
|28
|0.05
|0.11
|70
|88
|18
|0.04
|0.04
|SLC Zone
|88
|156
|68
|66.4
|1.85
|2.97
|Includes
|90
|122
|32
|31.2
|2.89
|4.33
|Includes
|130
|140
|10
|9.8
|1.32
|2.65
|156
|172
|16
|0.03
|0.06
|172
|184
|12
|0.26
|0.29
|184
|190.5
|6.5
|0.05
|0.03
|EA19-203
|0.67
|6
|5.33
|0.01
|0.07
|6
|66
|60
|0.05
|0.12
|66
|194
|128
|0.02
|0.04
|194
|210
|16
|0.12
|0.14
|210
|249.94
|39.94
|0.03
|0.06
|EA19-204
|0.78
|34
|33.22
|0.05
|0.11
|SLC Zone
|34
|42
|8
|7.8
|0.88
|1.24
|42
|106
|64
|0.19
|0.31
|106
|132
|26
|0.19
|0.31
|SLC Zone
|132
|156.67
|24.67
|24.0
|2.43
|0.74
|Includes
|146
|154
|8
|7.8
|5.01
|0.95
|EA19-205
|0.65
|6
|5.35
|0.02
|0.07
|6
|44
|38
|0.07
|0.11
|44
|80
|36
|0.04
|0.08
|80
|150
|70
|0.01
|0.03
|150
|166
|16
|0.02
|0.11
|166
|200
|34
|0.02
|0.05
|SLC Zone
|200
|206
|6
|4.3
|0.64
|0.87
|206
|276
|70
|0.01
|0.02
|276
|285.6
|9.6
|0.14
|0.11
|EA19-206
|0.62
|38
|37.38
|0.06
|0.10
|SLC Zone
|38
|46
|8
|0.78
|0.78
|46
|118
|72
|0.02
|0.03
|118
|152
|34
|0.16
|0.15
|SLC Zone
|152
|168
|16
|13.9
|0.56
|0.64
|168
|173.13
|5.13
|0.04
|0.08
|
EA19-207
|
0.55
|
22
|
21.45
|
0.08
|
0.05
|22
|32
|10
|0.25
|1.45
|32
|88
|56
|0.01
|0.02
|88
|98
|10
|0.06
|0.14
|SLC Zone
|98
|129.84
|31.84
|30.5
|0.41
|0.65
|Includes
|114
|128
|14
|13.4
|0.60
|1.11
|EA19-208
|0
|18
|18
|0.05
|0.07
|18
|26
|8
|0.09
|0.09
|26
|34
|8
|0.57
|0.24
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|34
|56
|22
|0.02
|0.08
|SLC Zone
|56
|72
|16
|10.3
|1.20
|1.08
|72
|100
|28
|0.03
|0.05
|100
|118
|18
|0.12
|0.33
|118
|146
|28
|0.04
|0.07
|146
|170
|24
|0.36
|0.13
|170
|180
|10
|0.09
|0.05
|180
|192
|12
|0.45
|0.20
|192
|206
|14
|0.14
|0.08
|206
|246.86
|40.86
|0.04
|0.04
|EA19-209
|0.19
|10
|9.81
|0.06
|0.12
|10
|52
|42
|0.02
|0.04
|52
|58
|6
|0.11
|0.21
|SLC Zone
|58
|84
|26
|25.9
|1.09
|1.40
|84
|100
|16
|0.06
|0.17
|100
|124.97
|24.97
|0.27
|0.36
|EA19-210
|0.61
|26
|25.39
|0.10
|0.14
|26
|36
|10
|0.01
|0.08
|36
|46
|10
|0.62
|0.60
|46
|78
|32
|0.02
|0.03
|78
|124
|46
|0.05
|0.10
|SLC Zone
|124
|151.79
|27.79
|25.8
|1.43
|0.51
|Includes
|146
|151.79
|5.79
|5.4
|3.69
|1.07
|EA19-211
|0.62
|34
|33.38
|0.09
|0.09
|34
|64
|30
|0.02
|0.11
|64
|70
|6
|0.21
|0.40
|70
|98
|28
|0.01
|0.02
|98
|110
|12
|0.27
|0.20
|110
|118
|8
|0.02
|0.06
|118
|128
|10
|0.27
|0.24
|EA19-211
|128
|148
|20
|0.04
|0.09
|SLC Zone
|148
|158
|10
|9.1
|0.42
|0.24
|158
|212.45
|54.45
|0.03
|0.01
|EA19-212
|0.76
|12
|11.24
|0.03
|0.05
|12
|54
|42
|0.06
|0.13
|54
|68
|14
|0.66
|0.75
|68
|80
|12
|0.14
|0.24
|80
|144
|64
|0.05
|0.02
|SLC Zone
|144
|174
|30
|22.6
|0.57
|0.77
|Includes
|148
|154
|6
|4.5
|0.94
|1.17
|SLC Zone
|162
|170
|8
|6.0
|0.79
|1.26
|174
|186
|12
|0.05
|0.09
|186
|198
|12
|0.08
|0.30
|198
|221.89
|23.89
|0.09
|0.15
|EA19-213
|0.15
|38
|37.85
|0.08
|0.10
|38
|66
|28
|0.02
|0.06
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|66
|84
|18
|0.05
|0.16
|84
|108
|24
|0.05
|0.04
|108
|140
|32
|0.04
|0.12
|140
|164
|24
|0.12
|0.07
|SLC Zone
|164
|222
|58
|47.1
|0.74
|0.56
|Includes
|164
|174
|10
|8.1
|1.42
|1.34
|222
|240
|18
|0.01
|0.02
|EA19-214
|0.66
|10
|9.34
|0.07
|0.14
|10
|24
|14
|0.03
|0.06
|24
|34
|10
|0.34
|0.86
|34
|92
|58
|0.02
|0.04
|SLC Zone
|92
|128
|36
|36.0
|1.17
|0.53
|Includes
|92
|104
|12
|12.0
|1.51
|1.25
|128
|132.59
|4.59
|0.05
|0.05
|EA19-215
|0.57
|22
|21.43
|0.05
|0.06
|22
|32
|10
|0.37
|0.25
|32
|74
|42
|0.02
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|74
|106
|32
|31.8
|1.75
|2.42
|106
|122
|16
|0.07
|0.09
|SLC Zone
|122
|152
|30
|29.8
|1.64
|0.90
|SLC Zone
|152
|154
|2
|2.0
|48.90
|1.73
|154
|157.58
|3.58
|0.23
|0.05
|
EA19-216
|
0.59
|
24
|
23.41
|
0.07
|
0.10
|SLC Zone
|24
|30
|6
|5.6
|1.01
|0.64
|30
|68
|38
|0.01
|0.01
|SLC Zone
|68
|90
|22
|20.7
|0.51
|0.79
|90
|106
|16
|0.03
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|106
|116
|10
|9.4
|0.42
|0.33
|116
|138.38
|22.38
|0.03
|0.02
|EA19-217
|0.64
|38
|37.36
|0.08
|0.07
|SLC Zone
|38
|46
|8
|7.8
|2.33
|1.80
|46
|56
|10
|0.02
|0.03
|56
|66
|10
|0.03
|0.17
|66
|80
|14
|0.03
|0.04
|SLC Zone
|80
|158
|78
|76.6
|1.01
|1.41
|Includes
|82
|130
|48
|47.1
|1.27
|1.96
|SLC Zone
|158
|160
|2
|2.0
|20.00
|2.52
|SLC Zone
|160
|176
|16
|15.7
|2.08
|0.31
|Includes
|166
|172
|6
|5.9
|3.80
|0.57
|176
|178.92
|2.92
|0.34
|0.10
|EA19-218
|0.71
|36
|35.29
|0.04
|0.16
|36
|88
|52
|0.01
|0.02
|88
|98
|10
|0.06
|0.13
|SLC Zone
|98
|138
|40
|40.0
|0.93
|0.92
|138
|143.26
|5.26
|0.03
|0.03
|EA19-219
|2
|8
|6
|0.03
|0.07
|Drill Hole
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Interval
(metres)
|Estimated
True Width
(metres)
|Gold (g/t)
|Copper
(%)
|8
|38
|30
|0.03
|0.10
|38
|44
|6
|0.13
|0.64
|44
|92
|48
|0.02
|0.04
|92
|100
|8
|0.11
|0.41
|100
|112
|12
|0.01
|0.11
|SLC Zone
|112
|152
|40
|39.2
|0.77
|0.48
|152
|165.2
|13.2
|0.15
|0.12
|EA19-220
|0.6
|22
|21.4
|0.12
|0.18
|22
|40
|18
|0.03
|0.11
|40
|50
|10
|0.26
|0.66
|50
|122
|72
|0.02
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|122
|158
|36
|30.5
|0.47
|0.35
|158
|178
|20
|0.03
|0.04
|178
|185.93
|7.93
|0.16
|0.21
|EA19-221
|0.32
|148
|147.68
|0.01
|0.03
|148
|205.13
|57.13
|0.03
|0.05
|EA19-222
|0
|46
|46
|0.05
|0.09
|46
|66
|20
|0.13
|0.32
|66
|142
|76
|0.03
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|142
|166
|24
|19.7
|0.94
|0.79
|166
|184
|18
|0.07
|0.08
|184
|208
|24
|0.35
|0.28
|208
|210.01
|2.01
|0.00
|0.01
|EA19-223
|0.2
|124
|123.8
|0.02
|0.03
|124
|144
|20
|0.08
|0.14
|144
|178
|34
|0.03
|0.03
|EA19-224
|0
|500
|500
|No Assays
|500
|784
|284
|0.10
|0.03
|D-Zone
|784
|790
|6
|NA
|0.15
|0.40
|790
|818.18
|28.18
|0.05
|0.05
|EA19-225
|0.13
|94
|93.87
|0.02
|0.03
|94
|99.97
|5.97
|0.11
|0.19
|SLC Zone
|99.97
|112.17
|12.2
|11.6
|0.14
|0.31
|EA19-226
|0.21
|34
|33.79
|0.07
|0.17
|34
|74
|40
|0.02
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|74
|100
|26
|25.5
|0.74
|1.36
|100
|120
|20
|0.11
|0.12
|120
|151.18
|31.18
|0.03
|0.03
|EA19-227
|0.5
|186
|185.5
|0.02
|0.03
|186
|210
|24
|0.09
|0.17
|210
|222.19
|12.19
|0.02
|0.05
|EA19-228
|1.6
|16
|14.4
|0.02
|0.04
|16
|34
|18
|0.07
|0.10
|34
|40
|6
|0.62
|0.20
|40
|62
|22
|0.06
|0.11
|SLC Zone
|62
|104
|42
|26.1
|0.56
|0.59
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|104
|164
|60
|0.07
|0.04
|SLC Zone
|164
|226
|62
|38.6
|1.20
|1.11
|Includes
|172
|200
|28
|17.4
|1.98
|1.70
|226
|254
|28
|0.04
|0.04
|254
|260
|6
|0.08
|0.18
|260
|271.88
|11.88
|0.33
|0.29
|EA19-229
|0.62
|100
|99.38
|0.02
|0.03
|100
|112
|12
|0.05
|0.11
|EA19-229
|112
|124
|12
|0.03
|0.08
|SLC Zone
|124
|134
|10
|10.0
|0.35
|0.29
|134
|157.89
|23.89
|0.01
|0.05
|EA19-230
|0
|30
|30
|0.04
|0.12
|30
|50
|20
|0.03
|0.05
|SLC Zone
|50
|135.03
|85.03
|82.2
|1.31
|1.57
|EA19-231
|0.16
|88
|87.84
|0.02
|0.03
|88
|100
|12
|0.02
|0.16
|100
|160
|60
|0.02
|0.06
|SLC Zone
|160
|168
|8
|0.13
|0.11
|168
|176.17
|8.17
|0.03
|0.04
|EA19-232
|0.1
|18
|17.9
|0.11
|0.09
|18
|28
|10
|0.03
|0.06
|SLC Zone
|28
|40
|12
|11.6
|0.49
|0.84
|40
|94
|54
|0.02
|0.02
|94
|112
|18
|0.03
|0.12
|SLC Zone
|112
|126
|14
|13.5
|1.32
|1.32
|126
|149.35
|23.35
|22.5
|0.37
|0.19
|EA19-233
|0.31
|124
|123.69
|0.01
|0.02
|124
|136
|12
|0.06
|0.08
|SLC Zone
|136
|142
|6
|0.18
|0.59
|142
|156
|14
|0.01
|0.05
|SLC Zone
|156
|163.37
|7.37
|7.4
|1.14
|0.90
|163.37
|167.03
|3.66
|0.02
|0.02
|EA19-234
|0.43
|30
|29.57
|0.07
|0.08
|30
|74
|44
|0.02
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|74
|120
|46
|44.8
|1.03
|0.97
|Includes
|78
|102
|24
|23.4
|1.63
|1.62
|120
|132
|12
|0.01
|0.01
|EA19-235
|0.11
|116
|115.89
|0.01
|0.02
|116
|134
|18
|0.11
|0.19
|134
|168
|34
|0.05
|0.09
|SLC Zone
|168
|184
|16
|14.9
|0.83
|1.19
|SLC Zone
|184
|232
|48
|44.7
|0.41
|0.53
|232
|234.09
|2.09
|0.01
|0.02
|EA19-236
|0.4
|36
|35.6
|0.06
|0.08
|36
|44
|8
|0.07
|0.36
|44
|92
|48
|0.02
|0.04
|Includes
|100
|122
|22
|21.6
|0.38
|1.11
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|154
|164
|10
|0.06
|0.11
|164
|182.27
|18.27
|0.01
|0.01
|EA19-237
|0.5
|6
|5.5
|0.02
|0.02
|6
|34
|28
|0.08
|0.12
|SLC Zone
|34
|54
|20
|0.26
|0.58
|54
|104
|50
|0.02
|0.01
|104
|120
|16
|0.05
|0.08
|120
|144
|24
|0.01
|0.02
|144
|154
|10
|0.12
|0.06
|SLC Zone
|154
|194
|40
|36.7
|0.31
|0.23
|194
|195.99
|1.99
|0.02
|0.03
|EA19-238
|0.6
|22
|21.4
|0.04
|0.05
|22
|50
|28
|0.06
|0.13
|SLC Zone
|50
|58
|8
|6.8
|4.18
|1.86
|58
|164
|106
|0.01
|0.02
|SLC Zone
|164
|220
|56
|47.9
|0.38
|0.38
|220
|225.25
|5.25
|0.11
|0.05
|EA19-239
|0.4
|12
|11.6
|0.02
|0.03
|12
|46
|34
|0.11
|0.13
|46
|54
|8
|0.81
|1.01
|54
|172
|118
|0.03
|0.02
|SLC Zone
|172
|196
|24
|22.0
|0.46
|0.51
|196
|225.86
|29.86
|0.06
|0.07
|EA19-240
|0
|24
|24
|0.07
|0.05
|24
|48
|24
|0.17
|0.21
|48
|58
|10
|0.01
|0.06
|SLC Zone
|58
|84
|26
|0.34
|0.48
|84
|174
|90
|0.03
|0.02
|SLC Zone
|174
|249.33
|75.33
|56.4
|0.55
|0.69
|Includes
|232
|240
|8
|6.0
|1.05
|1.46
|EA19-241
|0
|548
|548
|No assays
|548
|556
|8
|0.10
|0.03
|D-Zone
|556
|570
|14
|5.1
|0.78
|0.27
|570
|668
|98
|0.06
|0.06
|D-Zone
|668
|674
|6
|2.2
|0.44
|0.47
|674
|812.43
|138.43
|0.07
|0.08
|EA19-242
|0
|7.5
|7.5
|No assays
|7.05
|12
|4.95
|0.01
|0.03
|12
|40
|28
|0.12
|0.12
|40
|50
|10
|0.18
|0.70
|50
|118
|68
|0.04
|0.04
|SLC Zone
|118
|142
|24
|23.4
|0.79
|0.67
|Includes
|124
|132
|8
|7.8
|1.77
|1.35
|142
|188
|46
|0.01
|0.03
|188
|202
|14
|0.17
|0.28
|202
|225.24
|23.24
|0.06
|0.09
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|EA19-243
|0.13
|4
|3.87
|0.04
|0.02
|4
|38
|34
|0.07
|0.14
|38
|84
|46
|0.03
|0.05
|SLC Zone
|84
|118
|34
|34.0
|0.99
|1.16
|118
|124.66
|6.66
|0.02
|0.01
|EA19-244
|2
|150
|148
|0.02
|0.02
|SLC Zone
|150
|162
|12
|0.16
|0.34
|162
|214
|52
|0.05
|0.07
|214
|226
|12
|0.09
|0.15
|226
|238.66
|12.66
|0.01
|0.02
|EA19-245
|0
|136
|136
|0.03
|0.03
|136
|160
|24
|0.06
|0.10
|160
|174
|14
|0.20
|0.16
|SLC Zone
|174
|182
|8
|8.0
|0.28
|2.12
|182
|208
|26
|0.15
|0.12
|208
|220.37
|12.37
|0.01
|0.03
|EA19-246
|0
|142
|142
|0.03
|0.02
|142
|212
|70
|0.07
|0.09
|SLC Zone
|212
|224
|12
|0.04
|0.23
|224
|292
|68
|0.02
|0.02
|EA19-247
|0.15
|142
|141.85
|0.03
|0.02
|142
|154
|12
|0.14
|0.17
|154
|166
|12
|0.02
|0.04
|166
|178
|12
|0.15
|0.23
|178
|186
|8
|0.05
|0.12
|SLC Zone
|186
|216
|30
|29.4
|0.15
|0.80
|216
|258
|42
|0.04
|0.05
|SLC Zone
|258
|264
|6
|5.9
|1.10
|0.45
|264
|274
|10
|0.08
|0.05
|EA19-247
|274
|292
|18
|0.22
|0.24
|292
|293.52
|1.52
|0.11
|0.12
|EA19-248
|0
|14
|14
|0.04
|0.02
|14
|24
|10
|0.08
|0.07
|24
|56
|32
|0.32
|0.38
|56
|138
|82
|0.03
|0.02
|138
|156
|18
|0.66
|0.09
|156
|172
|16
|0.02
|0.06
|SLC Zone
|172
|218
|46
|43.8
|0.77
|1.36
|Includes
|180
|200
|20
|19.1
|1.11
|2.31
|218
|298
|80
|0.03
|0.04
|298
|306
|8
|0.27
|0.22
|306
|313.33
|7.33
|0.06
|0.04
|EA19-249
|0.25
|82
|81.75
|0.02
|0.02
|82
|100
|18
|0.18
|0.11
|100
|224
|124
|0.04
|0.03
|224
|238
|14
|0.15
|0.07
|238
|254
|16
|0.04
|0.02
|Drill Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Estimated
|Gold (g/t)
|
Copper
|254
|270
|16
|0.14
|0.11
|270
|296
|26
|0.04
|0.03
|SLC Zone
|296
|322
|26
|25.3
|0.80
|0.61
|322
|328.57
|6.57
|0.04
|0.05
|
Drill Hole Collar Coordinates
|Drill Hole ID
|
UTM_ North
|
UTM_East
|Elevation (masl)
|
Total Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Inclination
|EA19-202
|675419
|5614855
|32
|191
|128.95
|-12.45
|EA19-203
|675420
|5614855
|31
|250
|124.68
|-35.73
|EA19-204
|675415
|5614790
|-8
|157
|148.72
|-13.67
|EA19-205
|675420
|5614855
|31
|286
|140.04
|-43.77
|EA19-206
|675416
|5614792
|-7
|173
|137.73
|-30.02
|EA19-207
|675419
|5614854
|33
|130
|154.06
|16.86
|EA19-208
|675416
|5614792
|-8
|247
|140.32
|-50.08
|EA19-209
|675421
|5614856
|32
|125
|110.94
|4.07
|EA19-210
|675416
|5614791
|-7
|152
|152.65
|-22.01
|EA19-211
|675420
|5614855
|32
|212
|125.04
|-24.73
|EA19-212
|675416
|5614791
|-8
|222
|155.42
|-41.22
|EA19-213
|675419
|5614855
|32
|241
|144.07
|-35.78
|EA19-214
|675416
|5614792
|-6
|133
|137.63
|2.16
|EA19-215
|675419
|5614855
|33
|158
|135.67
|6.14
|EA19-216
|675416
|5614792
|-5
|138
|146.62
|19.59
|EA19-217
|675419
|5614855
|31
|179
|140.20
|-10.91
|EA19-218
|675416
|5614791
|-7
|143
|152.64
|-1.98
|EA19-219
|675416
|5614792
|-5
|165
|160.28
|-11.64
|EA19-220
|675416
|5614792
|-7
|186
|149.34
|-31.98
|EA19-221
|675475
|5614920
|35
|205
|148.23
|-17.09
|EA19-222
|675416
|5614791
|-8
|210
|161.13
|-34.70
|EA19-223
|675475
|5614919
|34
|178
|136.93
|-11.25
|EA19-224
|675113
|5614649
|-64
|818
|181.13
|-73.98
|EA19-225
|675474
|5614921
|35
|112
|137.93
|17.55
|EA19-226
|675416
|5614791
|-6
|151
|158.41
|10.97
|EA19-227
|675475
|5614919
|34
|222
|137.80
|-35.67
|EA19-228
|675415
|5614793
|-6
|272
|155.97
|-51.53
|EA19-229
|675475
|5614920
|34
|158
|129.68
|-3.97
|EA19-230
|675417
|5614793
|-6
|135
|111.15
|14.74
|EA19-231
|675475
|5614919
|34
|176
|114.71
|-4.29
|EA19-232
|675416
|5614792
|-6
|149
|140.65
|-14.60
|EA19-233
|675475
|5614919
|34
|167
|147.99
|-0.23
|EA19-234
|675416
|5614791
|-6
|133
|134.10
|13.04
|EA19-235
|675475
|5614919
|34
|234
|161.48
|-21.34
|EA19-236
|675416
|5614791
|-5
|182
|170.54
|-10.52
|EA19-237
|675416
|5614792
|-6
|196
|166.32
|-23.41
|EA19-238
|675417
|5614792
|-6
|225
|170.30
|-31.31
|EA19-239
|675415
|5614791
|-7
|226
|176.63
|-23.67
|EA19-240
|675416
|5614791
|-7
|249
|169.26
|-41.59
|EA19-241
|675113
|5614649
|-64
|812
|199.09
|-68.68
|EA19-242
|675415
|5614791
|-7
|225
|180.90
|-12.36
|EA19-243
|675416
|5614792
|-6
|125
|171.26
|0.78
|EA19-244
|675475
|5614919
|34
|239
|158.04
|-25.75
|EA19-245
|675269
|5614830
|21
|220
|144.72
|-2.49
|EA19-246
|675269
|5614830
|20
|292
|140.80
|-31.30
|EA19-247
|675268
|5614830
|21
|294
|154.81
|-11.19
|EA19-248
|675415
|5614790
|-7
|313
|192.51
|-17.63
|EA19-249
|675268
|5614829
|21
|329
|166.42
|-13.16
