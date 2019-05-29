Orefinders Releases Webinar on its Six Key Assets and Future Plans

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to release its latest investor webinar entitled 'Six Things to Remember about Orefinders.'

Click here to view the Orefinders Webinar which is available any time

The webinar details each of Orefinders fundamental assets within its portfolio (listed below), the Company's investment thesis including its view on the macro and micro opportunities within junior gold markets as well as the Company's plans going forward.

McGarry Mine Mirado Mine: Knight Project and its Tyrenite Mine: Investment in Mistango (MIS:CSE) and its Omega Mine Investment in Power Ore (PORE:TSXV) and its Opemiska Copper Mine Investment in Pacific Precious (32%) and its Kuta Ridge Gold Project

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

