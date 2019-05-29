Solstice Mobilizing for 2019 Exploration Program and Adds Meliadine Exploration Experience to Team

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, the “Company”, “us”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to announce mobilization has begun in advance of our field program (the “Program”) at our 100% owned 928 km2 Kahuna Gold Project (“Kahuna” or the “Project”), located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Our claims are immediately adjacent to those controlled by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. which include the Meliadine Mine*.



We are also pleased to announce the addition of Bruce (Sandy) Barham to our exploration team in the role of Senior Geological Consultant. Sandy has significant expertise in the region with extensive experience in the discovery, exploration, permitting and development of gold deposits. He worked with the team that collected the first samples along the Meliadine trend, on the team that completed the first diamond drill program on Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank deposit, identified the potential of the Amaruq deposit (now 2.9 million oz of gold reserves) and was part of the team that saw the Meliadine project establish a 5 million ounce global resource prior to the Comaplex sale to Agnico Eagle. He mapped the Meliadine property and conducted geological, geophysical and diamond drilling programs within the project area. He has completed numerous reports on the geology and gold occurrences of the Meliadine land package and is an expert in the geology and styles of mineralization in the Meliadine area. It is worth noting that Sandy’s crew discovered the Aqpik target, which lies on Agnico Eagle claims immediately adjacent to our main target area where diamond drilling has returned economically significant results.

Executive Chairman David Adamson stated, “Given Sandy’s extensive exploration experience in the immediate vicinity of our Project and his depth of geologic understanding of the region, we are very pleased to have him on board. He is a great complement to our strong, technically-focussed team and we are looking forward to him and the team getting boots on the ground this coming season.”

The following is a brief summary of 2018 Project highlights and Phase I follow-up plans for the upcoming 2019 field season.

2018 Highlights:

Our 2018 field season, which was the first systematic gold focussed exploration program on the property, was pivotal in demonstrating gold potential over a significant portion of our Project area. We collected 2,049 high-resolution till samples, 2,905 boulder and outcrop samples and conducted 1,675-line km of ground magnetic surveying (see Solstice news releases dated June 19, 2019, November 13, 2018 and November 27, 2018 for additional details). As a result, we were able to confirm that much of our property position is underlain by the ‘right’ rocks (iron formations) major structures and widespread occurrences of elevated gold in rocks (see Figure 1 and details below) – all key elements required to form Meliadine-type gold deposits. Highlights include:

Up to 66 g/t gold in boulders in the Qaiqtuq area (within the QEMS target), part of an extensive (4 km 2 ) boulder field with elevated gold and locally arsenopyrite. Gold and arsenopyrite are associated with many of the Meliadine area gold deposits.

) boulder field with elevated gold and locally arsenopyrite. Gold and arsenopyrite are associated with many of the Meliadine area gold deposits. Gold values up to 5.74 g/t in iron formation occur in outcrop in the same area as the high grade boulders.

Many of the boulders are interpreted to be locally derived due to their association with gold-bearing outcrop, their large size, angularity and relative abundance.

Significantly the Qaiqtuq boulder field was discovered late in the 2018 field season and, as such has only been partially explored over its inferred 3 km strike length.

At least three target areas occur in close proximity to Qaiqtuq based on the presence of gold +/- magnetic and/or EM anomalies which are related to an extensive regional magnetic low which is interpreted to be related to alteration and mineralization in this area. Collectively, we call this 45 km 2 area QEMS.

area QEMS. Beyond QEMS, work to date has identified three areas with significant gold in rocks +/- large gold-in-till anomalies. These are shown in Figure 1, summarized in Table 1 and described below:



- Megafold NWL located on the Northwestern limb of a very large regional fold (see Figure 1). Of a total of 60 boulder and 131 outcrop samples, 21 (11%) contain (>0.5 g/t gold) including a maximum value of 24.4 g/t gold from a 1 metre-wide quartz vein in iron formation outcrop. Mapping and magnetic data in the 5 km-long target area suggest the presence of numerous parallel and likely folded iron formation units.1



- South Westeros located on the southern limb of the Westeros fold where highly magnetic units (likely iron formation) are cut by faults. Grab samples include up to 11.66 g/t gold in iron formation (boulder grab sample by RPA, September, 2018) associated with a 3 km2 strong (>90th %ile) gold in till anomaly (see Solstice news release dated November 27, 2018) including highly elevated values of 970 ppb, 703 ppb and 562 ppb.1



- North Westeros located along the north limb of the Westeros fold which is interpreted to be coincident with large, regional fault structures. Grab samples include a maximum of 12.7 g/t gold from a boulder of quartz veined metasediments.1

In summary, we have documented gold for the first time over a wide area in rocks which we believe correlate with those in the Meliadine area. Taken together with a major re-evaluation of detailed (15 m gridded) magnetic and electromagnetic data covering our entire property, we have successfully identified target areas which we will aim to advance to the drilling stage, particularly in the QEMS area. We are keen to follow up on these positive results in our upcoming 2019 field program as summarized below.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387d388f-e9fb-4a47-9008-d5f97dc966a3



Table 1

Area Type Number of

samples Range g/t

gold 80th%ile

g/t gold 90th %ile

g/t gold 95th %ile

g/t gold Total Project Boulder (grab) 1946 0.005-54.9 0.15 0.44 1.0 Outcrop (grab) 1536 0.005-24.4 0.04 0.11 0.29 Qaiqtuq Target Boulder (grab) 613 0.005-54.9 0.44 1.01 1.89 Outcrop (grab) 18 0.005-5.47 na na na Megafold NWL Boulder (grab) 60 0.005-5.79 0.11 0.36 1.73 Outcrop (grab) 131 0.005-24.4 0.20 0.55 0.95 Westeros North Boulder (grab) 98 0.005-6.47 0.08 0.16 1.03 Outcrop (grab) 73 0.005-12.7 0.02 0.06 0.18



Westeros South Boulder (grab) 63 0.005-0.816 0.04 0.14 0.42 Outcrop (grab) 77 0.005-3.6 0.08 0.29 1.32

Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine, which is scheduled to reach commercial production this month, is only seven km from Solstice’s claims in the Rankin Gold Belt. We believe, by analogy to other producing districts, that there is significant potential for new discoveries in what we consider to be an emerging gold district. As large land holders in the region (our property would contain three core Timmins-size districts) and having demonstrated we have the right rocks, structures and widespread gold in many areas, we are excited to join the hunt for the next potential gold discovery.

1 Assay results from grab samples (boulders and outcrop) are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Grab sample weights range from 0.75 kg to 3 kg. See Solstice news release dated November 13, 2018 for additional information and disclosure.

*This news release contains information with respect to the Meliadine, Amaruq and Meadowbank gold deposits along with other gold targets owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company’s properties and there is no certainty of the same or similar deposits on the Company’s properties.

