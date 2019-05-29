Josephine Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Orders and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 - Josephine Mining Corp. ("Josephine" or the "Company") announces that it has been successful in its applications to the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, to revoke the cease trade orders issued on May 8, 2015, August 7, 2015 and June 8, 2015, respectively (collectively, the "Cease Trade Orders"). The Cease Trade Orders were issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2014.



The Company has filed audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, the related MD&A and required certifications, and has otherwise met its continuous disclosure obligations pursuant to securities laws and the revocation orders granted by the securities regulators.

The current status of the Company's mineral claims is that all claims are in good standing and all amounts due have been paid in full. The Company intends to evaluate the marketability of the mineral claims and the sale, transfer or other disposition of such claims in due course.

As a result of the Company's long period of inactivity, management will begin a strategic process to identify additional sources of capital and business opportunities in various sectors, including technology and cannabis, with the Company's ultimate goal of unlocking value for current shareholders and re-engaging with the capital markets. The Company believes that utilizing a multi-pronged approach to seeking additional capital, potential acquisitions and accretive business combinations will present the best results for the Company's shareholder base.

About Josephine

Josephine is an exploration stage company that explores for and develops mineral properties primarily in North America. The Company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc and cobalt. Its principal property includes the Turner Gold Project located in Southern Oregon.

