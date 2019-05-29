African Gold Group Announces $5 Million Private Placement at $0.21 Per Unit

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 23,809,500 units (a “Unit”) at a price of $0.21 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.00 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 21, 2019. In connection with the Offering, a finder’s fee may be payable in line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to continue to develop its Kobada Project in Mali and for general corporate purposes.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group Inc. is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in Mali.

For more information:

Ryan Ptolemy

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861 8165

