Frontier Lithium Releases the Remaining Drill Results From the Newly Discovered Spark Pegmatite

Highlights

Maiden diamond drill program includes five holes drilled totaling 1,340m, and all intersected significant zones of spodumene pegmatite, assay results have been received for the remaining 4 drill hole;

DDH PL-038-19 intersected 215m of pegmatite averaging 1.4% Li 2 O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li 2 O.

O, including 62.0m of 1.81% Li O. DDH PL-041-19 intersected a total of 112.6m of pegmatite averaging 1.73% Li 2 O, including 62.2m of 1.92% Li 2 O;

O, including 62.2m of 1.92% Li O; Lithium grades are consistent across the entire width of the pegmatite;

The Spark Pegmatite appears to be vertically emplaced.

SUDBURY, ON, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX.V: FL) (the "Company) is pleased to announce all the results of their Maiden drilling on the newly discovered Spark Pegmatite. Frontier completed five diamond drill holes totaling 1,340m in February 2019. All holes intersected significant widths of 20 to 74m of pegmatite averaging 1.2 to 1.92% Li2O. The Reflex system for oriented core was used on all holes and from the available measurements the pegmatite appears to be emplaced sub-vertically.

"We are extremely pleased with the maiden drill program results and are eagerly looking forward to second phase of drilling this summer." commented Garth Drever, Vice President of Exploration. "The drilling results and consistency of grades confirm our initial prediction that the Spark pegmatite is vertically emplaced and extensive. The potential for an at-surface deposit to augment the PAK project resource size is high therefore the Phase II drill program will be followed by a resource estimate on the Spark pegmatite."

Results from DDH PL-038-19 were disseminated on a April 9th 2019 press release. Figure 1 is a plan map showing the surface outline of the Spark pegmatite, location of channels and drill hole traces with geology overlain on detailed imagery of the outcrop area. The bar-graph displays the Li 2 O% for the drill holes and channels. Four holes were drilled from the south at the base of the topographic high hosting the pegmatite. The fifth hole (PL-041-19) was drilled from the north on top of the ridge and was collared in pegmatite.

Table 1 is a summary of results for all 5 drill holes. The pegmatite is characteristically similar to the LIZ (Lower Intermediate Zone) and locally similar to the CIZ (Central Intermediate Zone) at the PAK Pegmatite. Assuming the Spark pegmatite is vertically oriented the horizontal distance equals the "true width" when the Azimuth of the drill hole is perpendicular to the apparent strike of the deposit (070 to 090 degrees).

Table 1: Summary of Drilling Results at the Spark Pegmatite

DDH PL-037-19 Designed to test the extent of the Spark pegmatite

underneath Channels 37 and 38 drilling from the south.

Intersected 2 major pegmatite zones plus others totaling

117.8 m averaging 1.2% Li2O. Host rock is metavolcanics

schist. Hole was abandoned due to "jammed corebarrel"

and will be lengthened next program. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,884E Azim 325°

5,829,390N Dip -40°

Total Depth 178.8 m Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Horiz.

(m) Li2O

% Ta2O5

ppm Unit Li Enriched 9.8 15.6 5.8 4.4 1.12 115 Aplite

including 9.8 14.0 4.2 3.2 1.21 110 Aplite Li Enriched 36.0 109.9 73.9 56.6 1.19 88 LIZ

including 45.6 83.0 37.4 28.7 1.40 103 LIZ

including 97.5 104.5 7.0 5.4 2.17 71 LIZ Li Enriched 117.3 155.4 38.1 29.2 1.23 84 LIZ

Including 121.0 147.0 26.0 19.9 1.36 93 LIZ

Including 121.0 130.0 9.0 6.9 1.55 81 LIZ

















DDH PL-038-19 This hole result was disseminated on April 9th

2019 Press Release. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,800E Azim 325°

5,829,380N Dip -40°

Total Depth 288.2 m Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Horiz.

(m) Li2O

% Ta2O5

ppm Unit Li Enriched 16.3 37.0 20.7 15.1 1.26 79 LIZ



40.0 45.5 5.6 4.1 1.30 78 LIZ



49.2 57.9 8.7 6.4 1.63 91 LIZ Li-Ta Enriched 66.0 146.3 80.3 58.7 1.58 223 LIZ/ciz

including 79.0 141.0 62.0 45.3 1.81 95 LIZ

including 141.0 146.3 5.3 3.8 0.33 2085 CIZ Li Enriched 158.0 258.0 100.0 73.1 1.25 90 LIZ/aplite

Including 196.0 216.0 20.0 14.6 1.83 95 LIZ

Including 212.0 216.0 4.0 2.9 3.64 25 LIZ

















DDH PL-039-19 Designed to test the extent of the Spark pegmatite

underneath the western extent of surface-mapped

pegmatite from the south. Intersected 2 major

pegmatite zones totaling 84.7 m averaging 1.65%

Li2O. Host rock is metavolcanics schist. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,703E Azim 337°

5,829,359N Dip -44°

Total Depth 250.5 m Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Horiz.

(m) Li2O

% Ta2O5

ppm Unit Lithium Enriched 41.0 70.6 29.6 21.3 1.56 97 LIZ

Including 43.0 68.0 25.0 18.0 1.62 88 LIZ Lithium Enriched 119.2 174.3 55.1 39.6 1.70 141 LIZ

Including 121.0 158.9 37.9 27.2 2.07 157 LIZ

Including 124.0 149.0 25.0 18.0 2.32 143 LIZ

















DDH PL-040-19 Designed to test the eastern extent of the Spark pegmatite

underneath Channel 40 from the south. Intersected 2

significant pegmatite zones plus other narrower intervals

totaling 155 m averaging 1.46% Li2O. Host rock is

metavolcanics schist. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,957E Azim 326°

5,829,376N Dip -43°

Total Depth 324.0 m Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Horiz.

(m) Li2O

% Ta2O5

ppm Unit Li Enriched 74.7 103.0 28.3 20.7 1.25 139 LIZ/aplite

including 74.7 82.0 7.3 5.3 1.67 201 LIZ

including 93.0 103.0 10.0 7.3 1.78 196 LIZ/aplite Li Ta Enriched 109.9 170.6 60.8 44.4 1.29 257 Aplite/LIZ

including 109.9 152.5 42.7 31.2 1.61 208 Aplite/LIZ Li Ta Enriched 190.4 222.3 31.9 23.3 1.33 222 LIZ/Aplite

including 191.5 213.0 21.5 15.7 1.67 258 LIZ/aplite

including 193.5 205.5 12.0 8.8 2.27 355 LIZ Li Ta Enriched 243.7 258.1 14.5 10.6 2.49 312 LIZ/aplite

including 246.5 258.1 11.6 8.5 3.07 354 LIZ

including 246.5 250.5 3.9 2.9 4.01 187 LIZ Li Ta Enriched 282.7 302.4 19.7 14.4 1.77 336 LIZ

Including 282.7 295.0 12.3 9.0 2.54 327 LIZ

Including 285.0 289.0 4.0 2.9 3.39 238 LIZ

















DDH PL-041-19 Designed to test from the north, the extent of the Spark

pegmatite underneath Channels 37 south towards the

collar of DDH PL-038-19. Intersected 62m of pegmatite at

the top of the hole and a 30m zone 230m down hole plus

narrower intervals totaling 112.6 m averaging 1.73% Li2O.

Host rock is metavolcanics schist. UTM Zone 15N WGS84

472,785E Azim 170°

5,829,556N Dip -45°

Total Depth 298.5 m Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Horiz.

(m) Li2O

% Ta2O5

ppm Unit Li Enriched 3.7 65.9 62.2 44.0 1.92 82 LIZ

including 3.7 21.0 17.3 12.2 2.45 43 LIZ

including 3.7 11.0 7.3 5.2 3.11 58 LIZ Li Enriched 70.2 75.9 5.6 4.0 1.55 94 Aplite



102.0 116.1 14.1 10.0 1.53 170 Aplite Li Enriched 232.2 262.8 30.6 21.6 1.48 55 LIZ

Including 243.0 255.0 12.0 8.5 1.73 49 LIZ



















Table 2 is a summary showing coordinates, collar orientation and depths of each drill hole

Table 2: Summary of 2019 Drilling at Spark Pegmatite

DDHNo Coordinates (UTM Zone 15N) Orientation Depth (m)

UTM_E UTM_N Elev INCL AZIM O/B Total PL-037-19 472884 5829390 326 -40 330 9.8 178.8 PL-038-19 472800 5829380 326 -43 325 12.5 288.2 PL-039-19 472703 5829359 326 -44 337 16.4 250.5 PL-040-19 472957 5829376 326 -43 340 8.7 324.0 PL-041-19 472785 5829556 363 -45 170 3.7 298.5







Total metreage

1340.0

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin-walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one halve bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, ON for quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario containing the company's PAK Lithium Deposit, North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium Inc.'s objective is to firstly become a near term producer of premium lithium mineral concentrates of 1,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (("LCE") firstly then scale up to 30,000 tonnes by 2025 via a phased approach.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.



About the PAK deposit

The PAK Deposit is located at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, a newly emerging premium lithium-metal district which also hosts Frontier's new discovery at Spark showing (2km northwest) and the Pennock Lake pegmatite occurrence a further 30km along Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. The PAK deposit has a current Measured and Indicated Resource of 7.5 million tonnes of 2.02% Li 2 O and an Inferred Lithium Resource of 1.8 million tonnes of 2.10% Li 2 O which has a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3) as per its NI 43-101 Technical Report, "Preliminary Feasibility Study" disseminated on April 16, 2018.

Additional information regarding Frontier Lithium Inc. is available on SEDAR at sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website at frontierlithium.com, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

