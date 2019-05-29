Galane Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q1 2019

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 - Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold Ltd.” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.



A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and the corresponding Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Produced 6,326 ounces of gold.





Negative cash flows from operating activities of $878,661.

Galane Gold Ltd. CEO, Nick Brodie commented: “The first quarter of 2019 was behind our internal targets due to the failure of the ball mill transformer at the beginning of the year followed by a failure of the main SAG mill motor at the end of the quarter. The ball mill was fixed by the end of March 2019 and the SAG mill motor was fixed in May 2019. This will also affect our second quarter results but the aim is to make up the lost ounces during the remainder of 2019.(1)

The Galaxy project continues at pace with the refurbishment of the existing plant completed and now in operation, concentrate production commenced, and first ore production from Princeton achieved. The expansion of the plant to 30,000 tonnes per month is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.”(1)(2)(3)

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold Ltd. is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana and South Africa. Galane Gold Ltd. is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold Ltd.’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold Ltd. is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Notes:

(1) This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See “Cautionary Notes”. (2) The Company is not basing its decision to expand the throughput capacity of the Galaxy mine’s processing plant to 30,000 tonnes per month on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability of production at such levels, and as a result there is increased uncertainty and there are multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with producing at such plant’s throughput capacity. These risks, among others, include areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts. (3) The deposits at the Galaxy mine are supported by a technical report entitled “A Technical Report on the Galaxy Gold Mine, Mpumalanga Province, South Africa” which was issued January 4, 2016 with an effective date of September 1, 2015 (the “Galaxy Technical Report”), a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The Galaxy Technical Report was prepared by Minxcon (Pty) Ltd and approved by Daniel van Heerden, B Eng (Min.), MCom (Bus. Admin.), Pr. Eng., FSAIMM, AMMSA, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Galaxy Technical Report satisfies the requirements to be a pre-feasibility study.

Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis of the disclosure in the press release has been prepared and approved by Kevin Crossling Pr. Sci. Nat., MAusIMM. and Business Development Manager for Galane Gold Ltd., and a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Crossling has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data.

