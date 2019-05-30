Results of Austral Gold 2019 Annual General Meeting

Sydney, May 29, 2019 - Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ('the Company" or "Austral") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 30 May 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.

We advise that:

(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:

No. Resolution For Open Against Abstain 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report 8,363,518 15,390 1,849,545 418,571,473 2 Re-Election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis 428,512,320 15,390 217,806

3 Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain 428,482,934 15,390 248,603 52,999 4 Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril 428,471,515 15,390 258,893 54,128 5 Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski 428,470,950 15,390 260,587 52,999 6 Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang 428,474,372 15,390 256,036 54,128 7 Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert 428,494,137 15,390 236,271 54,128 8 Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities. 426,765,382 15,390 1,992,989 26,165 9 Approval of Adoption of New Constitution 428,474,854 15,390 250,524 59,158

(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1 - Adoption of the 2018 Remuneration Report. For the record, the show of hands and proxy position were in excess of 75% in favour of Resolution 1.

Resolution 2 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Benjamin Jarvis.

Resolution 3 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Eduardo Elsztain.

Resolution 4 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Pablo Vergara Del Carril.

Resolution 5 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Robert Trzebski.

Resolution 6 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Saul Zang.

Resolution 7 - Re-Election of Director - Mr Wayne Hubert.

(c) The following special resolutions were passed on a show of hands: Resolution 8 - Approval of 10% Capacity to Issue Equity Securities and Resolution 9 - Adoption of New Constitution. For the record, the show of hands and proxy position were in excess of 75% in favour of Resolution 8 and Resolution 9.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Ltd. is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Amancaya/Guanaco project in Chile is a gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Ltd. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information please contact:

Jose Bordogna

Chief Financial

Austral Gold Ltd.

jose.bordogna@australgold.com

+54 (11) 4323 7558



Andrew Bursill

Officer Company Secretary

Austral Gold Ltd.

info@australgold.com

+61 (2) 9698 5414

