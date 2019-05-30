East Africa Metals Awarded Mining Licenses for Mato Bula and Da Tambuk Projects, Ethiopia  Revised and Amended

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM) (“East Africa” or the “Company”) In order to provide clarification of the Company’s May 21, 2019 press release announcing the receipt of government approval of mining licenses for the Mato Bula Gold Copper and Da Tambuk Gold Projects (the “Adyabo Project”) at the Company’s 100% owned Adyabo Project located in the Tigray National Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (“Ethiopia”), this revised and amended version is being filed today.



With the acquisition of the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mining licenses, East Africa now controls three advanced projects in Ethiopia and Tanzania that include four, fully permitted, development-ready gold and copper-gold deposits with identified mineral resources and exploration upside (see East Africa news releases May 15, 2012, April 30, 2018. See Mineral Resource summary below).

East Africa Metals Inc. Project Resources (Au + Aueqv Metal) Project Category Au + Aueqv Metal

(ounces) Adyabo Project Indicated 446,000 Inferred 551,000 Harvest Project Indicated 469,000 Inferred 426,000 Handeni Project Indicated 721,000 Inferred 292,000 See East Africa Metals Inc. Project Resource Table below for additional detail

The mining license agreements for Mato Bula and Da Tambuk have been formally approved by the Ministry of Mines Petroleum and Natural Gas (the “MoMPNG”), the Prime Minister’s Office and the Council of Ministers. The Company will now focus on closing its previously announced Project Financing (refer to the Company’s news release dated February 8, 2019) and proceed with the development of the Ethiopian Projects.

Andrew Lee Smith, East Africa’s C.E.O. stated, “The awarding of the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mining licenses marks an important milestone for East Africa, the Government of Ethiopia and the MoMPNG. East Africa’s management will now focus on negotiations with development partners to advance all of the Company’s assets in Ethiopia and Tanzania and engage further exploration programs to continue the growth of the Company’s Mineral Resources Ltd. and shareholder value.”

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS (See East Africa news release: April 30, 2018)

Mato Bula Gold Copper Project:

Post-tax NPV of US$56.6M for base case using US$1,325 /oz Au, US$3.00/lb copper and US$17.00/oz silver, at an 8% discount rate.

Payback of pre-production capital in 3 years from start of production.

C1 cash operating cost of US$412/oz Au including all on-site costs and AISC cost of US$620/oz Au calculated with all on-site and off-site costs, TCRC charges, sustaining costs and net of by-product credits.

Average annual metal production of 34,750 ozs. gold, 1.67 million pounds copper and 4,780 ozs. silver.

Pre-production capital cost of US$54.2M million including contingency of 38% on direct costs and 26% on total of direct and indirect costs.

Open pit mining utilizing drill blast, trucks and shovels, waste stripping ratio of 9/1.

Processing rate of 1,400 t/day using conventional crush/grind comminution, gravity concentration and flotation to produce a copper-gold concentrate. In addition, a gold bearing pyrite concentrate will be produced and treated off-site by Carbon in Leach (“CIL”) technology.

Life-of-mine metal recoveries of 86.4% for gold, 87.4% for copper, and 50% for silver.

Concentrate grades average 132 g/t gold, 25.5% copper and 28 g/t silver.

Minimum 8-year mine life based on proposed open pit depth of 190 metres.

Significant potential exists to extend mine life as drilling has identified mineralization along strike and to 370 metres down dip.

Preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature and include inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Further, Mineral Resources Ltd. that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Da Tambuk Gold Project:

Post-tax NPV of US$13.0 M and IRR of 28.6% for base case using US$1,325 /oz Au and US$17.00 /oz silver, at 8% discount rate.

Payback of pre-production capital in 1.9 years from start of production.

C1 cash operating cost of US$420/oz Au including all on-site costs and AISC cost of US$642/oz Au calculated with all on-site and off-site costs, TCRC charges, sustaining costs and net of by-product credits.

Average metal production of 24,000 ozs. gold per year and 6,000 ozs. silver per year.

Pre-production capital cost of US$34.1 M including contingency of 36% on direct costs and 26% total of direct and indirect costs.

Underground trackless mining utilizing ramp access, cut and fill and open stope mining.

Processing rate of 550 tonnes per day using crush/grind comminution, gravity concentration and CIL technology.

Average life-of-mine metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 50% for silver.

Minimum 4-year mine life based on mining plan depth to 200 metres below surface.

Excellent potential to extend mine life as drilling has intersected significant mineralization to 260 metres down dip.

Preliminary economic assessments are preliminary in nature and include inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Further, Mineral Resources Ltd. that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

