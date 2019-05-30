Australian Bauxite Ltd: Binjour Project Update - Port MoU and Bulk Sampling Results





Bauxite Parameters Binjour Target

Al2O3 42 % - 44 %

SiO2 4 % - 6 %

Rx SiO2 3.5 % - 5.5 %

Fe2O3 26 % (Max)

Size 0 -100mm

Table 1: Target bauxite specifications for sales contracts

Sydney, Australia - Emerging bauxite producer, Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ASX:ABX) (ABx, ASX Code ABX) considers its Binjour Project located 115kms southwest of Bundaberg Port (see Figure 1 in link below) to be the best source of gibbsite-trihydrate (THA) metallurgical-grade bauxite in Queensland that is suitable for low temperature alumina refineries and sweetener circuits in some high-temperature refineries.- ABx has executed an MoU with the Port Authority for the Port of Bundaberg to investigate the opportunity to export bauxite in bulk tonnages through the Port of Bundaberg- The MoU provides ABx with access to a vacant block of land owned by the Port Authority to investigate its suitability for bulk storage and loading large bulk carrier ships at an annual volume of around 1 million tonnes per year- Bulk sampling has commenced at the Binjour project area, with good initial results- Early-stage trial screening has yielded encouraging results which will guide larger scale trial bulk sampling scheduled for late June. Grades 42% to 44% Al2O3ABx has worked with landholders, local government, state government, port authorities, mining contractors and logistics companies to develop a viable strategy for the Binjour Bauxite Project to produce and deliver good quality metallurgical bauxite onto large bulk carrier ships at the Port of Bundaberg.MoU agreement: On 29 May 2019, ABx executed a Memorandum of Understanding agreement ("MoU") with the Port Authority to gain access to a block of land at the Port of Bundaberg to investigate its potential to be the bauxite port hub for:1. Stockpiling bauxite of various grades from the Binjour project2. Blending the bauxite to the contracted specification, and3. Transhipping bauxite for loading 150,000 tonne bulk carrier ships within port boundaries.Early Results from Bulk SamplingOn 9 May, ABx excavated approximately 600 tonnes of "moderate" grade bauxite and collected 81 samples totalling 860kgs from 3 test-pits conducted at the Binjour project in Queensland.Results from this work confirmed that:1. The bauxite is free-digging using a medium-sized excavator2. Approximately 15% to 20% of oversized boulders of good grade bauxite were encountered3. Based on experience at ABx's Tasmanian mine, these oversize boulders will be valuable for crushing and blending high grade bauxite into the final product, so as to achieve the optimum export grade and to meet bauxite bulk-shipping specifications - see Table 14. Most encouraging was the excellent dry-screening performance of the bauxite. This was the best screening performance of bauxite from any ABx prospect to date.All bauxite is gibbsite-rich trihydrate (THA) bauxite with very low content of the monohydrate alumina minerals boehmite and diaspore which require high temperature refining. These bauxite specifications in Table 1 are ideally suited for low-temperature alumina refineries.Results to date (refer JORC Table 1 below for explanations of procedures)By simple dry-screening only, a product averaging about 42% Al2O3 and less than 5% SiO2 was achieved which is within the target specifications for metallurgical bauxite sales. However, TasTech testwork is underway at our Tasmanian laboratory to increase Al2O3 to 45% Al2O3 whilst also increasing yields to above 65%. Progress so far has been very encouraging.These two test-pit sites are where the Binjour bauxite layer occurs at surface and contains a spectrum of medium-grade bauxite grades that are suitable for conducting trial mining to assess:1. Mineability - hardness, density in-situ, moisture, size distribution2. Optimum method for grade control to identify and discard clay-rich layers3. Screening performance, yield, size distribution, grade upgradeability4. Handling characteristics, angle of repose, stockpile density5. Trucking performance6. Rehabilitation characteristics, regeneration rates, soil natureVariability of grades and thicknesses of bauxite are being assessed for resource estimation purposes.Rehabilitation completed immediately to ABx standards"ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed." This policy has always applied since 2009.Any disturbed land is reinstated immediately or at the first possible opportunity. Nothing is left at sites. The pit sites have been restored to their original landforms, ready for vegetation to regrow naturally.No trees were impacted during this pit sampling work.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9VC605Z5





About Australian Bauxite Ltd:



Australian Bauxite Ltd. (ABx) (ASX:ABX) has its first bauxite mine in Tasmania and holds the core of the Eastern Australian Bauxite Ltd. Province. ABx's 22 bauxite tenements in Queensland, New South Wales & Tasmania exceed 1,975 km2 and were selected for (1) good quality bauxite; (2) near infrastructure connected to export ports; & (3) free of socio-environmental constraints. All tenements are 100% owned, unencumbered & free of third-party royalties. ABx's discovery rate is increasing as knowledge, technology & expertise grows.



The Company's bauxite is high quality gibbsite trihydrate (THA) bauxite that can be processed into alumina at low temperature.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources at Inverell & Guyra in northern NSW, Taralga in southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in Tasmania, confirming that ABx has discovered significant bauxite deposits including some of outstandingly high quality.



At Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania, the Company's First Bauxite Corp. mine commenced operations in December 2014 – the first new Australian Bauxite Ltd. mine for more than 35 years. ABx has created significant bauxite developments in 3 states - Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





