Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of AGM and 2018 Annual Report

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NICOSIA, May 30, 2019 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it will host its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 11:00 a.m. (BST) on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at Portland House, Bressenden Place, London SW1E 5RS, United Kingdom.

A circular to shareholders, incorporating the notice of the Company's AGM for 2019, together with forms of proxy and forms of instruction, and the 2018 Annual Report are available on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com and also under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch / Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner

+44 20 7236 1010

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visitwww.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547081/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-AGM-and-2018-Annual-Report



