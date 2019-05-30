SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update

ExtensiveLithocap Identified at Rio Amarillo with Significant Copper and Gold Results

BISHOPSGATE, May 30, 2019 - The Board of SolGold (LSE & TSX code: SOLG) is pleased to provide an update from the Company's regional exploration activities from its 100% owned Rio Amarillo Project in northern Ecuador, held by wholly owned subsidiary Carnegie Ridge Resources.

Highlights:



Initial exploration on the Rio Amarillo Project has identified 5 prospects on concessions Rio Amarillo 1 & 2.

An extensive 2km by 2.4km lithocap has been identified in Rio Amarillo 2. The lithocap is characterised by advanced argillic alteration with crackle and hydrothermal breccias. Veins rich in realgar (Photo 3) were also identified providing further evidence of hydrothermal activity. Lithocaps commonly form over porphyry intrusions. Best rock chip results from in and around the lithocap include:

R01001075 0.33% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 32 ppm Mo

R01001089 0.21% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 45 ppm Mo

Three other prospects have been identified in Rio Amarillo 1 surrounding the lithocap; known as the Chilanes, Cuambo and Pasquel prospects.

The Cuambo and Pasquel prospects are distal to the lithocap with epithermal vein mineralisation identified. Best rock chip results include:

Cuambo Prospect

R01001018 11.3 g/t Au

R01001019 1.85 g/t Au

Pasquel Prospect

R01001290 13.35 g/t Au

R01001294 3.00 g/t Au

R01001295 2.45 g/t Au

At the Chilanes prospect, located proximal to the lithocap, B type veins have been mapped and sampled with best rock chip results including:

R01000025 0.93 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 11.85ppm Mo

R01000026 0.90 g/t Au, 0.01% Cu, 13.75 ppm Mo

R01000029 0.51 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 10.35 ppm Mo

The Puguran prospect is located in Rio Amarillo 2. It represents a 250m long quartz diorite outcrop in Palomar creek with B type veins identified. Rock saw sampling returned: · 140m @ 0.24% Cu

Including 13m @ 0.65% Cu

Including 12m @ 0.38% Cu

*Please see all figures in this announcement to see the ranges of all samples

References to figures and tables relate to the version visible in PDF format by clicking the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5364A_1-2019-5-29.pdf

Introduction

Ecuador is located on the rich and under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, from which the well explored southern portion is renowned as the production base for nearly half of the world's copper (Figure 1). SolGold's strategy to become a tier 1 copper and gold producer through systematic exploration continues to yield exciting results. Follow up exploration has focussed on 12 priority projects identified across SolGold's 72 regional concessions.

With 12 priority projects now recognised, ongoing exploration by SolGold technical teams is focussed on advancing these priority projects with a view to progress to drill testing as soon as possible. SolGold's high success rate has been achieved by operating multiple field teams comprising 42 Ecuadorean geologists in regional exploration, applying the successful exploration blueprint developed by SolGold over the last 4 years.

Drilling is scheduled to commence on regional projects as soon as practical following completion of permitting processes.

FurtherInformation

The Rio Amarillo project consists of 3 concessions; Rio Amarillo 1, 2 & 3. Currently, 5 prospects have been identified on concessions 1 & 2. The main geological feature of the Rio Amarillo project is the extensive lithocap extending 2km by 2.4km in area.

Whilst the lithocap has an extensive covering of volcanic ash, outcrops of crackle and hydrothermal breccia (Photo 1) have been located, including areas of silica clay and advanced argillic hydrothermal alteration. Bordering the altered lithocap are various outcrops of diorite and quartz-diorite containing mineralised B type veins (Photo 2). Best rock chip results include:



R01001075 0.33% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 32 ppm Mo

R01001089 0.21% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 45 ppm Mo

R01001068 0.14% Cu, 0.84 g/t Au, 4 ppm Mo

R01001056 0.12% Cu, 0.45 g/t Au, 5 ppm Mo

Cuambo and Pasquel prospects are distal to the lithocap with epithermal vein mineralisation identified. The epithermal veining at these prospects are possibly associated with a deeper porphyry system that is responsible for the advanced argillic alteration forming the lithocap. Best results include:



Cuambo Prospect R01001018 11.3 g/t Au

R01001019 1.85 g/t Au

Pasquel Prospect

R01001290 13.35 g/t Au

R01001294 3.00 g/t Au

R01001295 2.45 g/t Au

At the Chilanes prospect, located proximal to the lithocap, B type veins have been mapped and sampled. An outcrop of stockwork B type veins (Photo 5) has been identified hosted in a dark micro diorite - quartz diorite with the matrix altered to magnetite and chlorite, with best rock chip results including:



R01000025 0.93 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 11.85ppm Mo

R01000026 0.90 g/t Au, 0.01% Cu, 13.75 ppm Mo

R01000029 0.51 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 10.35 ppm Mo

The Puguran is located in Rio Amarillo 2. It represents a 250m long quartz diorite outcrop in Palomar creek (Photo 6) with B and D type veins identified. Alteration in this creek is interpreted as potassic overprinted by later phyllic alteration. Rock saw sampling returned:



140m @ 0.24% Cu Including 13m @ 0.65% Cu

Including 12m @ 0.38% Cu

Figure1: Location plan showing the Rio Amarillo project in northern Ecuador.

Figure2: Prospect location map - Rio Amarillo

Figure 3: Rock chip locations - copper and gold results

Photo 1: Hydrothermal breccia found in the lithocap

Photo 2: Quartz diorite with B type veining

Photo 3: Realgar vein associated with hydrothermal systems

Photo 4: Pasquel Prospect - gold rich iron oxide veins

Photo 5: Copper gold stockwork B type veins

Photo 6: Pugaran prospect - strongly altered and copper rich with B and D type veining

Sample ID easting northing elevation Au g/t R01001290 814971 58823 1742 13.35 R01001294 814900 58852 1761 3.0 R01001298 814900 58840 1756 2.45 R01001295 814791 58863 1779 1.65 R01001293 814930 58800 1175 1.12 R01001297 814929 58792 1754 1.07

Table 1: Significant rock chip results Pasquel Prospect

Sample ID easting northing elevation Au g/t R01001018 818460 64085 1365 11.3 R01001019 818381 64198 1362 1.85 R01001006 818300 63713 1481 0.26 R01001003 818436 63548 1521 0.17

Table 2: Significant rock chip results Cuambo Prospect

Sample ID easting northing elevation Au g/t Cu % R01000025 816219 63182 2472 0.93 0.18 R01000026 816206 63194 2441 0.90 0.01 R01000029 816205 63224 2453 0.51 0.13 R01000027 816198 63246 2422 0.50 0.12

Table 3: Significant rock chip results Chilanes Prospect

Sample ID easting northing elevation Cu % Au g/t Mo_ppm R01001075 814149 62939 2572 0.33 0.31 32.20 R01001089 814176 63068 2515 0.21 0.05 45.00 R01001127 814795 63000 2303 0.21 0.13 6.69 R01001104 814226 63362 2422 0.19 0.21 3.48 R01001078 814138 62903 2587 0.19 0.05 21.90 R01001242 814791 63081 2265 0.18 0.05 0.27 R01001088 814059 62870 2620 0.16 0.23 21.60 R01001068 814167 63004 2537 0.14 0.84 4.66 R01001056 814168 62987 2542 0.12 0.46 5.09 R01001278 814827 63225 2206 0.01 3.17 0.47

Table 4: Significant rock chip results Lithocap area

Sample Id easting northing elevation sample width (m) Cu % Au g/t Mo_ppm R01000037 806618 59219 2627 2 0.73 0.20 12.60 R01000038 806633 59167 2639 2 0.40 0.08 20.20 R01000039 806620 59200 2674 2 0.17 0.03 6.93 R01000040 806621 59198 2674 2 0.09 0.03 5.56 R01000041 806605 59210 2679 0.9 0.22 0.04 21.50 R01000042 806622 59197 2673 1.95 0.07 0.08 42.20 R01000043 806624 59197 2673 2.34 0.10 0.10 24.00 R01000044 806625 59197 2671 1.66 0.04 0.08 12.85 R01000045 806627 59196 2671 2.07 0.32 0.08 36.60 R01000046 806628 59195 2670 2.29 0.55 0.14 12.60 R01000047 806628 59193 2670 2.23 0.70 0.29 17.35 R01000048 806630 59191 2670 2.2 0.24 0.10 26.30 R01000049 806632 59190 2670 2.14 0.21 0.04 17.50 R01000051 806632 59188 2670 2 0.30 0.03 11.20 R01000052 806633 59186 2669 2 0.02 0.01 0.86 R01000053 806635 59182 2668 2 0.23 0.11 5.01 R01000054 806635 59181 2668 2.08 0.16 0.04 4.56 R01000055 806636 59179 2667 2.13 0.19 0.03 8.85 R01000056 806636 59178 2667 2.09 0.16 0.03 10.75 R01000057 806637 59176 2667 1.11 0.09 0.10 22.50 R01000058 806638 59175 2667 1.89 0.19 0.07 50.60 R01000059 806637 59173 2666 2.1 0.14 0.04 31.30 R01000060 806638 59171 2665 1.93 0.11 0.17 76.20 R01000062 806639 59170 2664 1.98 0.37 0.14 154.00 R01000063 806640 59168 2664 2.04 0.14 0.06 26.90 R01000064 806640 59166 2664 2.01 0.10 0.03 20.00 R01000065 806640 59164 2663 2.03 0.11 0.02 21.60 R01000067 806615 59202 2675 2 0.16 0.05 8.27 R01000068 806613 59203 2675 2 0.27 0.05 8.41 R01000071 806641 59154 2662 2.1 0.09 0.04 14.25 R01000072 806641 59152 2661 2.03 0.11 0.06 20.50 R01000073 806641 59150 2661 1.92 0.25 0.21 27.00 R01000074 806641 59148 2660 2.05 0.16 0.08 58.90 R01000075 806641 59146 2660 1.98 0.10 0.05 20.70 R01000076 806642 59122 2655 2.08 0.16 0.49 14.20 R01000077 806643 59124 2656 2.14 0.17 0.06 24.40 R01000078 806642 59126 2657 1.92 0.06 0.02 5.63 R01000079 806642 59127 2657 1.96 0.12 0.05 37.50 R01000080 806642 59129 2657 1.98 0.14 0.03 32.80 R01000081 806641 59131 2658 1.87 0.09 0.02 10.90 R01000082 806646 59100 2652 2.3 0.34 0.01 6.33 R01000083 806650 59096 2651 1.75 0.13 0.04 19.50 R01000084 806649 59094 2650 1.7 0.21 0.09 58.30 R01000085 806649 59093 2650 2.1 1.24 0.05 28.00 R01000086 806648 59091 2649 2.3 0.68 0.03 12.50 R01000087 806649 59089 2649 2.2 1.30 0.10 25.00 R01000088 806649 59087 2648 2.45 0.19 0.03 23.30 R01000089 806645 59089 2650 2 0.37 0.04 13.30 R01000090 806644 59090 2651 2 0.41 0.03 32.80 R01000092 806643 59092 2652 2.1 0.24 0.02 25.80 R01000093 806642 59094 2652 1.9 0.18 0.03 27.00 R01000094 806641 59095 2653 1.98 0.24 0.06 67.10 R01000095 806641 59097 2654 1.95 0.40 0.03 52.30 R01000096 806640 59099 2654 2 0.16 0.05 34.40 R01000097 806639 59101 2655 2 0.20 0.06 36.80 R01000098 806639 59102 2655 1.76 0.13 0.08 33.00 R01000099 806640 59104 2655 1.8 0.12 0.06 16.25 R01000101 806640 59106 2655 2.15 0.12 0.08 53.50 R01000102 806640 59108 2656 2 0.14 0.07 32.90 R01000103 806640 59110 2656 2 0.13 0.05 34.60 R01000104 806641 59112 2657 2 0.10 0.04 21.90 R01000105 806641 59114 2657 2 0.09 0.05 35.10

Table 5: Puguran rock saw sampling

MarketAbuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

QualifiedPerson:

Information in this report relating to the exploration results is based on data reviewed by Mr Jason Ward ((CP) B.Sc. Geol.), the Chief Geologist of the Company. Mr Ward is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, holds the designation FAusIMM (CP), and has in excess of 20 years' experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of the relevant LSE and TSX Rules. Mr Ward consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

CONTACTS

Nicholas Mather

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)nmather@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 Karl Schlobohm

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 Anna Legge

SolGold plc (Corporate Communications)alegge@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Camarco (Financial PR / IR)

solgold@camarco.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Andrew Chubb / Ingo Hofmaier

Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)solgold@hannam.partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Clayton Bush / Trystan Cullen / Laura Hamilton

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)solgold@liberum.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Ross Allister / James Bavister

Peel Hunt (Joint Broker)

solgold@peelhunt.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its Officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward €‘looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward €‘looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward €‘looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward €‘looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward €‘looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward €‘looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company and its officers do not endorse, or reject or otherwise comment on the conclusions, interpretations or views expressed in press articles or third-party analysis, and where possible aims to circulate all available material on its website.

The Company recognises that the term "World Class" is subjective and for the purpose of the Company's projects the Company considers the drilling results at the growing Alpala Porphyry Copper Gold Deposit at its Cascabel Project to represent intersections of a "World Class" deposit. The Company considers that "World Class" deposits are rare, very large, long life, low cost, and are responsible for approximately half of total global metals production.

"World Class" deposits are generally accepted as deposits of a size and quality that create multiple expansion opportunities, and have or are likely to demonstrate robust economics that ensure development irrespective of position within the global commodity cycles, or whether or not the deposit has been fully drilled out, or a feasibility study completed.

Standards drawn from industry experts (1) Singer and Menzie, 2010; (2) Schodde, 2006; (3) Schodde and Hronsky, 2006; (4) Singer, 1995; (5) Laznicka, 2010) have characterised "World Class" deposits at prevailing commodity prices. The relevant criteria for "World Class" deposits, adjusted to current long run commodity prices, are considered to be those holding or likely to hold more than 5 million tonnes of copper and/or more than 6 million ounces of gold with a modelled net present value of greater than USD 1 Billion.

The Company and its external consultants prepared an initial mineral resource estimate at the Cascabel Project in December 2017. Results are summarised in Table B attached.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed from 53,616m of drilling, approximately 84% of 63,500m metres drilled as of mid-December 2017, the cut-off date for the maiden resource calculation. There remains strong potential for further growth from more recent drilling results, and continue rapid growth of the deposit.

Any development or mining potential for the project remains speculative.

Drill hole intercepts have been updated to reflect current commodity prices, using a data aggregation method, defined by copper equivalent cut-off grades and reported with up to 10m internal dilution, excluding bridging to a single sample. Copper equivalent grades are calculated using a gold conversion factor of 0.63, determined using an updated copper price of USD3.00/pound and an updated gold price of USD1300/ounce. True widths of down hole intersections are estimated to be approximately 25-70%.

On the basis of the drilling results to date and the results of the Alpala Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, the reference to the Cascabel Project as "World Class" (or "Tier 1") is considered to be appropriate. Examples of global copper and gold discoveries since 2006 that are generally considered to be "World Class" are summarised in TableA.

Referencescited in the text:

1. Singer, D.A. and Menzie, W.D., 2010. Quantitative Mineral Resource Assessments: An Integrated Approach. Oxford University Press Inc. 2. Schodde, R., 2006. What do we mean by a world class deposit? And why are they special. Presentation. AMEC Conference, Perth. 3. Schodde, R and Hronsky, J.M.A, 2006. The Role of World-Class Mines in Wealth Creation.Special Publications of the Society of Economic Geologists Volume 12. 4. Singer, D.A., 1995, World-class base and precious metal deposits-a quantitative analysis: Economic Geology, v. 90, no.1, p. 88-104. 5. Laznicka, P., 2010. Giant Metallic Deposits: Future Sources of Industrial Metal, Second Edition. Springer-Verlag Heidelberg.

Deposit Name Discovery Year Major Metals Country Current Status Mining Style Inventory LA COLOSA 2006 Au, Cu Colombia Feasibility - New Project Open Pit 1 469Mt @ 0.95g/t Au; 14.3Moz Au LOS SULFATOS 2007 Cu, Mo Chile Advanced Exploration Underground 2 1.2Bt @1.46% Cu & 0.02% Mo; 17.5Mt Cu BRUCEJACK 2008 Au Canada Development/Construction Open Pit 3 15.6Mt @ 16.1 g/t Au; 8.1Moz Au KAMOA-KAKULA 2008 Cu, Co, Zn Congo (DRC) Feasibility - New Project Open Pit & Underground 4 1.3Bt @ 2.72% Cu; 36.5 Mt Cu GOLPU 2009 Cu, Au PNG Feasibility - New Project Underground 5 820Mt @ 1.0% Cu, 0.70g/t Au; 8.2Mt Cu, 18.5Moz Au COTE 2010 Au, Cu Canada Feasibility Study Open Pit 6 289Mt @ 0.90 g/t Au; 8.4Moz Au HAIYU 2011 Au China Development/Construction Underground 7 15Moz Au RED HILL-GOLD RUSH 2011 Au United States Feasibility Study Open Pit & Underground 8 47.6Mt @ 4.56 g/t Au; 7.0Moz Au XILING 2016 Au China Advanced Exploration Underground 9 383Mt @ 4.52g/t Au; 55.7Moz Au Source: after MinEx Consulting, May 2017 1 Source: http://www.mining €technology.com/projects/la €colosa 2 Source: http://www.angloamerican.com/media/press €releases/2009 3 Source: http://www.pretivm.com/projects/brucejack/overview/ 4 Source: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/projects/kamoa €kakula €project/ 5 Source: http://www.newcrest.com.au/media/resource_reserves/2016/December_2016_Resources_and_Reserves_Statement.pdf 6 Source: http://www.canadianminingjournal.com/news/gold €iamgold €files €cote €project €pea/ 7 Source: http://www.zhaojin.com.cn/upload/2015 €05 €31/580601981.pdf 8 Source: https://mrdata.usgs.gov/sedau/show €sedau.php?rec_id=103 9 Source: http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/business/2017 €03/29/content_28719822.htm

Table A: Tier 1 global copper and gold discoveries since 2006. This table does not purport to be exhaustive exclusive or definitive.

Grade Category Resource Category Tonnage (Mt) Grade Contained Metal Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) Cu (Mt) Au (Moz) CuEq (Mt) Total >0.2% CuEq Indicated 2,050 0.41 0.29 0.60 8.4 19.4 12.2 Inferred 900 0.27 0.13 0.35 2.5 3.8 3.2

Table B: Alpala Mineral Resource Estimate updated effective 16 November 2018.

Notes:



Mr. Martin Pittuck, MSc, CEng, MIMMM, is responsible for this Mineral Resource estimate and is an "independent qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101.

The Mineral Resource is reported using a cut-off grade of 0.3% copper equivalent calculated using [copper grade (%)] + [gold grade (g/t) x 0.6] based on a copper price of US$2.8/lb and gold price of US$1,160/oz.

The Mineral Resource is considered to have reasonable potential for eventual economic extraction by underground mass mining such as block caving.

Mineral Resources Ltd. are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The statement uses the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources Ltd. and Mineral Reserves (May 2014).

The MRE is reported on 100 percent basis.

Values given in the table have been rounded, apparent calculation errors resulting from this are not considered to be material.

The effective date for the Mineral Resource statement is 16 November 2018.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547107/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Regional-Exploration-UpdateView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547107/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Regional-Exploration-Update