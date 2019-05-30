Further Studies Confirm Superior Results of EnviroLeach Compared to Cyanide

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to report that studies comparing EnviroLeach to that of cyanide on two separate samples of high grade mineral ore verified that EnviroLeach outperformed cyanide on both overall recoveries and leach kinetics. The research work was done by EnviroLeach and SGS in Burnaby.



The 24-hour leach tests were performed as part of a continued strategic collaboration between the Company and several gold producers. The tests were conducted on high-grade ore and flotation concentrates using the EnviroLeach formula compared to a high-grade 5 g/l cyanide solution. SGS was contracted to conduct the cyanide leach tests for the comparison.

The tests on the high-grade ore sample, with an assayed gold head grade of 675 g/t, showed the most favorable results with the EnviroLeach formula attaining gold recoveries of over 99% in under 6 hours with cyanide attaining recoveries of 94% in 24 hours. The results are presented in graph 1 and the following table:

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f60792f-5648-4060-be4f-6e00fb2000b6

Residue Recoveries (%) Leach Type (g/t Au) 1hr 3hr 6hr 8hr 24hr 30hr ETI Med Conc 5.0 82.6 79.9 99.6 ETI High Conc 5.5 88.0 94.6 99.5 1 g/l NaCN 6.8 8.7 18.2 67.1 93.9 98.5 5 g/l NaCN 3.6 14.1 25.8 74.2 93.7 99.2

Flotation concentrate, with an assayed gold head grade of 55.1 g/t, showed high gold recoveries of over 90% by EnviroLeach in 6 hours. Cyanide provided similar recoveries in 30 hours. The results are presented in graph 2 and the following table:

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beaf55fe-345c-4d36-ae62-79960bf02058

Residue Recoveries (%) Leach Type (g/t Au) 1hr 3hr 6hr 8hr 24hr 30hr ETI Med Conc 7.3 57.0 77.0 90.4 ETI High Conc 5.3 82.5 88.2 93.0 1 g/l NaCN 6.5 0.8 58.0 82.1 92.9 93.5 5 g/l NaCN 5.4 28.2 63.2 86.3 94.5 94.6

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroLeach, states, “I am pleased with the efforts of our team to advance the performance and chemistry of the EnviroLeach process to be able to generate results that exceed those of cyanide by such a large margin.”

About SGS

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. It is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of more than 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. Forbes ranked the SGS Group as one of the world’s top multinationals and one of the world’s most innovative companies. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index has also recognized the SGS Group for its sustainability processes. In Canada, SGS employs over 2,000 team members across 70 locations, serving nine industries.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. is a technology company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

