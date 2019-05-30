Aurania Announces Proposed Changes to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, May 30, 2019 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces the Company's proposed slate of directors for the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("ASM") being held on June 20, 2019. The new Board of Directors will consist of five directors, including two new nominees for election, Mr. Warren Gilman and Mr. Jonathan H. Kagan.

Mr. Warren Gilman

Mr. Warren Gilman is a mining engineer by training. He is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Queen's Road Central Capital Ltd. Warren was Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong based CEF Holdings Ltd from 2011-2019 where he was responsible for one of the largest mining focussed investment companies in Asia. Prior to that, he was Vice Chairman of CIBC World Markets. Warren was the Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Region for CIBC for 10 years where he was responsible for CIBC's activities across Asia. He also co-founded CIBC's Global Mining Group in 1988.

During his 26 years with CIBC, Warren ran the mining team in Canada, Australia and Asia and worked in the Toronto, Sydney, Perth, Shanghai and Hong Kong offices of CIBC. He has acted as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Jinchuan and Zijin and has been responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. Warren Gilman is a regular contributor to mining industry forums and discussions.

Warren obtained his B.Sc. in Mining Engineering at Queen's University and his MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board at Western University and a member of the Dean's Advisory Board of Laurentian University.

Mr. Jonathan Kagan

Mr. Jonathan Kagan is an investment banker by training. He is the Managing Principal of Corporate Partners in New York. Previously, Jonathan was a Managing Director of Corporate Partners I, which he joined in 1990, and of Centre Partners Management LLC, where he managed the Centre Capital funds. He began his career in the investment banking division of Lazard in 1980 and became a General Partner in 1987. At Lazard, Jonathan helped head the corporate finance and capital markets areas. He has been a director of public companies and is a director of several private companies.

Jonathan received an M.A. (1st Hon.) from Oxford University and an A.B., summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Harvard College.

Three directors of the Company, Ms. Elaine Ellingham, Dr. Gerald Harper and Mr. Marvin Kaiser, are not standing for re-election at the Company's ASM.

Aurania's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron commented, "I would like to thank Elaine, Gerald and Marv for their service and dedication to the Company and its shareholders over the last ten years, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I am delighted to have the depth of experience and expertise that Warren Gilman and Jonathan Kagan will bring to our board at a critical juncture in the development of our Company."

Aurania's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular relating to the ASM will be subsequently filed and available on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

Annual and Special Meeting

Aurania will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 3:00pm ET. The ASM will be held at Vantage Venues, Inverness Room, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Toronto, Canada. Shareholders are encouraged to attend.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager - Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45151