Mali, West Africa; Desert Gold Secures its 100% Owned Djimbala Gold Exploration Permit for 7-Year Term

Delta, May 30, 2019 - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) ("Desert Gold" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully renewed its 100% owned Djimbala permit for an initial 3-year term. Furthermore, the license grants Desert Gold the option to renew the permit for two additional 2-year terms giving the Company control of Djimbala until May 2026.

ABOUT DJIMBALA

The permit is 100km2 and is located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt of southern Mali and is proximal to several large operating mines and gold deposits including Hummingbird's 2.2 million oz Au Komana East and West deposits, Wassoul Or's Kodieran Mine and Endeavour's 3.25 million oz Au Kalana deposit. Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's Djimbala Property.

To date only ~10% of the property has been covered by soil geochemistry with 20 gold-in-soil anomalies returning values >100 ppb gold including values up to 22,600 ppb gold (see Figure 1). The conceptual target on the Djimbala project is structurally controlled gold mineralization similar to other projects in the Yanfolila Gold Belt. The project has more than seven artisanal gold workings in altered sedimentary host rock and in elluvial deposits with most of them occurring within the sampled area.

Immediately north of the Djimbala permit boundary is the extension of the Faliko and Fodela structures with significant intersections from a 2010 Gold Fields Ltd. AC and RC drilling program (see Figure 1).

DJIMBALA EXPLORATION WORK

An additional 2,150 soil samples, that were collected over the north-western portion of the permit, will be assayed and results analyzed in Q2, 2019. This work, in conjunction with follow-up field evaluation and property-scale mapping and soil sampling over the remaining portion of the permit, is expected to lead to the development of a significant number of drill targets on the property which has seen no reported drilling to date.





Figure 1. Djimbala Locality Map Showing Proximal Mines and Gold Deposits

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4954/45148_ea5d1880c4d029cc_001full.jpg

Don Dudek, P.Geo. is a director of Desert Gold and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the Desert Gold scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

ABOUT DESERT GOLD

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 3 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (Farabantourou, Segala West and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. Furthermore, Desert Gold is in the process of acquiring a large property package on and near the Senegal Mali Shear zone as part of its SMSZ project, which is anchored by the Farabantourou Concession. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

(1) Humingbird's Komana Easrt and West deposits have a total gold inventory of 2.2 million ounces grading 2.4 g/t fold - Q1, 2019 Operational Update posted on Humngbird's website May 29, 2019. Endeavour's Kalana Project has Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd. of 3.25 million ounces grading 3.92 g/t gold and Inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. of 0.265 million ounces grading 4.1 g/t gold - source Endeavour website, May 29, 2019.

