Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp Corp. or the Company) today announced that the Company was ranked 20th on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s (CR Magazine) 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2019. Newmont Goldcorp Corp. was the sole mining company in the top 20 and one of only two miners to make the magazine’s 20th annual list.

“This recognition is another indicator of how deeply sustainability is embraced by our employees and integrated into our culture,” said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize that consistently strong environmental and social performance is central to creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders. Not only is it the right thing to do, it is a key measure of how well our business is run overall.”

Ranking the 100 Best Corporate Citizens was based on 134 disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights and stakeholders and society. Research for the list was conducted by ISS Corporate Solutions — the responsible-investing research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services — and ranks the top 10 percent of businesses in the Russell 1000 Index based on publicly available resources, rather than company submissions.

Last fall, Newmont was named the mining sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year. In 2018, Newmont’s assessment grade in CDP’s (formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project) Climate Change questionnaire also improved to "A-" (up from "B" in 2017), and Newmont was one of 230 companies named to Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, achieving a score of 84 out of 100 — above the Index average of 73. In December of last year, Newmont also was recognized in a ranking by the Drucker Institute and The Wall Street Journal of the top 250 best managed companies, based in part on high scores in employee engagement and social responsibility.

More information on Newmont Goldcorp Corp.’s safety, economic, environmental and social performance can be found in the Company's annual sustainability report, Beyond the Mine.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens list of 2019 ranking please visit: https://www.triplepundit.com.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp Corp. is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp Corp. is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp Corp. was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

