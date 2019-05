Glen Eagle raises $410,000 with an insider of the company

MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has raised $410,000 based on a non secured loan due out May 29, 2023. The loan bears 12% interest payable semi-annually and can be reimbursed anytime without penalty during the duration period.



The Company wants to thank Mr. Lavigueur for his financial support and his dedication to assist Glen Eagle in achieving its long term objectives. As an insider, Mr. Lavigueur owns 22% of Glen Eagle’s outstanding shares.

The proceeds will be used to upgrade the plant and working capital.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Tel : 514-808-9807

