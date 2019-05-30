Leading Edge Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or ("the Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) announces the granting of stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,050,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.225 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is three years from the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Option Plan.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production.

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 30th, 2019 at 11:15 AM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim President & CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Leading Edge Materials Corp.