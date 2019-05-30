Lydian Board Announces Intention to Appoint New Director

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 - Lydian International Ltd. (TSX:LYD) (“Lydian” or the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) intends to appoint Victor Flores as a new director immediately following the upcoming annual general meeting of Lydian on June 12, 2019 (the “AGM”). Mr. Flores has advised that he is willing to join the Board. Due to timing limitations under Jersey law, the Board cannot add Mr. Flores to the notice of annual general meeting, management information circular and form of proxy for the AGM, but if the directors as set out in the notice of annual general meeting are elected at the AGM, they currently intend to appoint Mr. Flores to the Board immediately following the AGM.



Victor Flores is a Mining Consultant advising mining companies and investment managers. From November 2009 to March 2018 he was a Partner at Paulson & Co. and Co-Portfolio Manager of the PFR Gold Fund, responsible for the firm’s gold mining investments. Prior to that he was a Managing Director and Senior Gold Analyst with HSBC Securities (USA) from March 1998 through November 2009, and served as Portfolio Manager and Analyst at US Global Investors from January 1988. He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geological Sciences and Master’s Degree in Energy and Mineral Resources Ltd.. He achieved the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1992. His skills and experience include Investment Analysis, Portfolio Management, Technical Due Diligence, and Corporate Finance.

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold-focused mineral development company, whose main focus is on the Amulsar Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company’s strategy is to implement mine development and construction plans for the Amulsar Project as described in the Company’s most recent technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Amulsar Updated Resources and Reserves Armenia” dated March 30, 2017 and to transition to a gold producer. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

