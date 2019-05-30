BWR Exploration Inc. holds Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR”) announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders today at which all matters at the meeting were passed. A Board of Directors meeting was held immediately following the Annual and Special meeting.



The board of directors re-appointed Norman Brewster as non-executive Chairman and as management Neil Novak, President and Chief Executive Officer; Carmen Diges, Corporate Secretary; Victor Hugo, Chief Financial Officer; and George Duguay, Vice President.

The Audit committee was re-appointed to consist of Earl Coleman as Chairman, along with Marcel Robillard and George Duguay. The Compensation committee was re-appointed to consist of Norman Brewster as Chairman, along with Earl Coleman and Marcel Robillard.

In addition, 1,400,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 were granted to the Officers, Directors and Consultants to the Corporation, the options are fully vested for five years. Pursuant to investor relations services provided by Paradox Investor Services Inc. of Montreal, an additional 500,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 were also granted, vesting over 12 months, for a two-year period.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 68,202,461 shares issued in BWR Exploration Inc..

