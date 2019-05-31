Lake Resources NL: High Flow Brines at Cauchari

Brisbane, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) has announced today that high fluid flows of conductive brines under pressure have been intercepted in the diamond drillhole at Lake's 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina (Figures 1, 4 in link below).Conductive brines with high fluid flows under pressure were intercepted and sampled at a depth of 261m, with high conductivities of 284 mS/cm and density readings of 1.200 g/cm3. Slightly lower conductivities of 225 mS/cm were recently reported with strong lithium values up to 480 mg/L from 186m depth. This testing and sampling is very preliminary using field testing techniques and accredited results will follow.These results echo similar lithium brine horizons in the upper sections of drillholes reported from the adjoining pre-production area of Ganfeng/ Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) and Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture. Lake is drilling in the same basin with similar brines and therefore better results are anticipated at depth.The drill hole is targeting a sand horizon estimated between 350-450m 450m which has recorded higher lithium values and fluid flows in the adjoining project. The rig is currently below 270m depth. Current drilling aims to unlock value from this rapidly emerging project, located immediately adjacent to a world-class brine project in pre-production in the Lithium Triangle, approximately 500m from the Ganfeng/ Lithium Americas Corp. Cauchari project. Lake is targeting the same sand horizons.Commenting on the latest update, Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "High fluid flows of brines under pressure is exactly what any operator would want to see when drilling a lithium brine filled basin."Recent lithium results confirmed the potential for our Cauchari project to replicate the success of similar projects, and vindicate our long held view that the basin is fault-bounded and extends beneath thin alluvial cover. Further results will be released when available and progress to date with this rig continues to be very encouraging."To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I12031X3





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.



The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).



A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 3000 mg/L lithium and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.





