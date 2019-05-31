Alt Resources Ltd: Extension of Share Purchase Plan

Canberra, Australia - Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) advises that the closing date of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has been extended to 5.00pm on Friday, 7 June 2019 from the previous close date of 31 May 2019.Under the SPP, eligible shareholders are able to subscribe for a maximum of $15,000 in Alt Resources Ltd. shares without paying brokerage or transaction costs.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BF171R2X





Alt Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW.



Alt Resources Ltd., having acquired the Bottle Creek Gold Mine and historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and New Gold Inc. targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.





James Anderson CEO Alt Resources Ltd. E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au Peter Nesveda Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs E: peter@intuitiveaustralia.com.au M: +61-412-357-375