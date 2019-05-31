Continental Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, May 31, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 30, 2019.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Nominee

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/
Abstain

For

Withheld/
Abstain

Leon Teicher

104,987,850

16,089,334

86.71

13.29

Ari Sussman

104,980,915

16,096,369

86.71

13.29

Martín Carrizosa

105,378,450

15,698,834

87.03

12.97

Stephen Gottesfeld

103,261,109

17,816,175

85.29

14.71

Claudia Jiménez

120,955,614

121,670

99.90

0.10

Paul Murphy

117,514,345

3,562,939

97.06

2.94

Christopher Sattler

116,503,242

4,574,042

96.22

3.78

Kenneth Thomas

117,841,089

3,236,195

97.33

2.67

 

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Withheld/
Abstain

For

Withheld/
Abstain

126,292,301

482,591

99.62

0.38

 

Debenture Conversion Disinterested Shareholder Approval

At the Meeting, the Debenture Conversion Disinterested Shareholder Approval Resolution, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular, was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Against

For

Against

83,497,444*

195,996

99.77

0.23

*Excluding 37,383,844 shares held by insiders

 

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Continental Gold
Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for the first half of 2020.

SOURCE Continental Gold Inc.



Contact
Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer, Continental Gold Inc., +1.416.583.5610, info@continentalgold.com, www.continentalgold.com
