Continental Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 30, 2019.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/

Abstain For Withheld/

Abstain Leon Teicher 104,987,850 16,089,334 86.71 13.29 Ari Sussman 104,980,915 16,096,369 86.71 13.29 Martín Carrizosa 105,378,450 15,698,834 87.03 12.97 Stephen Gottesfeld 103,261,109 17,816,175 85.29 14.71 Claudia Jiménez 120,955,614 121,670 99.90 0.10 Paul Murphy 117,514,345 3,562,939 97.06 2.94 Christopher Sattler 116,503,242 4,574,042 96.22 3.78 Kenneth Thomas 117,841,089 3,236,195 97.33 2.67

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, according to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/

Abstain For Withheld/

Abstain 126,292,301 482,591 99.62 0.38

Debenture Conversion Disinterested Shareholder Approval

At the Meeting, the Debenture Conversion Disinterested Shareholder Approval Resolution, as disclosed in the Company's management information circular, was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted by ballot as follows:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 83,497,444* 195,996 99.77 0.23 *Excluding 37,383,844 shares held by insiders

The formal report of voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production with first gold pour on track for the first half of 2020.

