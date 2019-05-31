Orefinders Welcomes Anthony Moreau to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased to welcome Anthony Moreau of IAMGOLD to its Board of Directors.

Over his career, Mr. Moreau has spearheaded several industry initiatives, including IAMGOLD's entry into the FinTech space through the company's strategic partnership with Emergent Technologies and Tradewind Markets and IAMGOLD's partnership with Right to Play. He also manages an innovative international co-op benchmarking program owned and operated by a network of major mining companies.

Mr. Moreau continues to evaluate opportunities in innovation and business that will help move IAMGOLD and Orefinders forward and best enable miners to meet the demands of the future.

Mr. Moreau is a Chartered Financial Analyst and graduate of the Queen's School of Business in Kingston, Ontario.

Orefinders also announces that in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, a total of 3,475,000 incentive options have been granted to officers, directors and consultants, all of whom have assisted in creating value for our shareholders to date. The option's exercise price is $0.05 per share and they are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issue.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

