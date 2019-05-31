Zephyr announces results of annual and special meeting of shareholders and announces new director

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ZFR OTC: ZPHYF

Shares Outstanding: 48,742,620

HALIFAX, May 31, 2019 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. ("Zephyr" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: ZFR) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of the Corporation's shareholders held on May 30, 2019, the shareholders re-elected Will Felderhof, Loren Komperdo, John Clark, David Felderhof and Scott Rhodenizer and elected John F. (Ted) Grant as directors of the Corporation to hold office until their successors are duly elected or appointed. David Grand did not re-offer to serve as a director of the Corporation for the forthcoming year due to time commitments. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Grand for his valued contributions to Zephyr since joining the board in 2013.

The Corporation is pleased to welcome Ted Grant as a director. Mr. Grant of Halifax, Nova Scotia, is co-founder and President of Fundy Drinks Ltd., a beverage bottling company. Prior to that Mr. Grant served as the Chief Product Officer for Truleaf Plant Science, a sustainable food agricultural company in partnership with McCain Foods. Over the last decade, Mr. Grant has held positions on five continents in both private business and academia, including a senior role as Academic Chair with the Nova Scotia Community College. Mr. Grant brings extensive board governance experience, having served in numerous board seats over the last 12 years.

In addition, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation's shareholders re-approved Zephyr's "rolling" incentive stock option plan. The Corporation's shareholders also re-appointed Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, as the Corporation's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized by shareholders to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain Project in Colorado, USA. After expanding its land package to 1,388 hectares (3,430 acres) the company now controls a 12.2 kilometer (7.5 mile) mineralized trend which is prospective for Broken Hill-type silver-lead-zinc deposits and gold.

