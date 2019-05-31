Tri Origin Postpones Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aurora, May 31, 2019 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: TOE) (the "Company") has postponed until further notice the non-brokered private placement financing announced on March 13, 2019 due to prevailing depressed market conditions.

Tri Origin continues to advance its key gold projects in Ontario; North Abitibi located 150 kilometres northeast of Timmins along trend form the Casa Berardi gold mine and Sky Lake located 20 kilometres southwest of the Pickle Lake Gold District. Both projects have seen significant results returned from recently completed drill programs by competitor companies adjacent to the Tri Origin property boundaries. At North Abitibi, Aurelius Minerals Inc., a TSX-V listed explorer, has reported on the results of its most recent drill program conducted east of Tri Origin's Spade Lake Zone and at Sky Lake, Ardiden Ltd a resource company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has reported on its drill program from a gold zone on claims surrounded by Tri Origin's Sky Lake property. Results from these programs highlight the potential of Tri Origin's properties and have been incorporated into the Company's plans for the next stage of work at gold deposits located at each of its projects.

The Company's plans for mineral exploration and drilling at its key gold projects and general working capital requirements will determine the level of upcoming financings following this postponement.

