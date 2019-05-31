EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. To Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (CSE:ETI, OTC:EVLFF, FSE:7N2), an E-Waste technology company, today announced that CEO and President Duane Nelson will present at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:40 AM PDT. Vice President of Corporate Development Todd Beavis and Vice Chairman of the Board Mel Lavitt will also be in attendance.



EnviroLeach is of special interest to both environmental and technology investors, as it is about to launch the world’s first commercial plant designed to extract precious metals and recycle E-Waste in an ecologically-friendly process.

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay at the investor relations section of EnviroLeach’s website at www.enviroleach.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Nelson, please contact your LD Micro representative or MKR Investor Relations at enviroleach@mkr-group.com.

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

View the EnviroLeach profile here: www.ldmicro.com/profile/ETI.CN

Investor Relations Engagement

EnviroLeach is also pleased to announce that it has engaged institutional investor relations specialists MKR Group, Inc. (MKR) to lead its shareholder communications program. MKR will assist in providing a proactive investor relations program with the goal of raising EnviroLeach’s exposure within the institutional investment community.

“MKR is a recognized leader in building institutional ownership for technology companies,” said EnviroLeach CEO Duane Nelson. “So, this engagement should be viewed as both a sign of our confidence in the future, and as evidence of our commitment to differentiate ourselves as a true technology company. We look forward to working with MKR to introduce ourselves to their large network of investors.”

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the E-Waste and Mining sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Contact Information:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

Todd Beavis

info@EnviroLeach.com

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Mark Forney

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

enviroleach@mkr-group.com