Saville Resources Inc. Returns Widest High-Grade Niobium Intercept to Date with 0.70% Nb2O5 over 38.3 m

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 - Saville Resources Inc. (TSXv: SRE, FSE: S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to announce results for the first of four drill holes sampled from the Mallard Target at the Niobium Claim Group Property (the "Property"), situated within the central Labrador Trough, approximately 130 km south of Kuujjuaq, Quebec. The Property covers several prospective and advanced-stage niobium-tantalum targets, with the Company currently completing Year-1 of its Earn-in Agreement with Commerce Resources Corp.

The Company is pleased to report that the first hole (EC19-171) of its maiden drill program at the Mallard Target has returned the widest high-grade niobium intercept to date on the Property at 0.70% Nb2O5 over 38.3 m, including 1.10% Nb2O5 over 5.4 m, starting from 71 m depth. In addition, another wide intercept of strong niobium mineralization was intersected further downhole, returning 0.63% Nb2O5 over 34.0 m, as well as another intercept of 0.76% Nb2O5 over 7.5 m higher up in the hole. Therefore, the drill hole achieved its primary objective and was successful in extending the strike of the high-grade niobium mineralization by approximately 60 m to the southeast of historic drill hole EC10-033. A summary of the analytical results is presented below in Table 1 as well as a map with hole locations at the link below.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/547458/drillmap.jpg



Table 1: Summary of mineralized intercepts for drill hole EC19-171



Hole ID From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ta2O5 (ppm) Nb2O5 (%) P2O5 (%) Comments EC19-171 6.23 182.16 175.93 127 0.51 6.6 Entire hole 23.00 49.00 26.00 267 0.43 9.1 49.00 56.50 7.50 64 0.76 8.2 71.22 109.50 38.28 116 0.70 6.6 Incl. 71.22 76.63 5.41 182 1.10 7.2 145.00 179.00 34.00 95 0.63 6.2 EC19-172 Assays pending EC19-173 Assays pending EC19-174 No samples (hole lost) EC19-174A Assays pending

Analytical detection limits are 0.003% (30 ppm) for Nb2O5 and Ta2O5, and 0.01% for P2O5. Fluorine analysis yet to be completed. All drill holes are NQ core size, with approximate strike/dip of 230/45 True width is not fully constrained; however, the dip of mineralization is interpreted as moderate/steep to the northeast. Incorporation of the 2019 drill data is anticipated to provide a proper basis for true width to be reasonably estimated.

The entirety of EC19-171 was sampled and assayed 0.51% Nb2O5 over 175.9 m and effectively bottomed in mineralization with two of the last four samples assaying >0.90% Nb2O5. The wide intercepts of niobium mineralization are also accompanied by strong tantalum and phosphate mineralization as presented in Table 1. In addition, a near-surface intercept of high-grade tantalum at 267 ppm Ta2O5 over 26 m was also returned starting from 23 m depth.

In summary, the Company's Phase I drill program on the Property included a total of 1,049 m completed over five (5) holes, focused at the Mallard Target in the Southeast Area of the Property. The primary objective of the drill program was to test, through drill holes EC19-171, 172, and 174A, the southeastern extension of the high-grade and near-surface niobium mineralized intercepts returned historically from drill hole EC10-033. In addition, a single drill hole (EC19-173) was also completed to test the strike extension of the main mineralized zone to the northwest.

The Mallard Target is the most advanced prospect on the Property, with 2,490 m over nine (9) drill holes completed historically (2008 and 2010), and 1,049 m over five (5) drill holes now completed by the Company (2019). Coupled with the strong mineralization returned historically, the Company's Phase I drill program at Mallard will provide the foundation for advancement towards an initial mineral resource estimate. Further drilling at Mallard as well as several other high-priority targets, including Miranna, is planned as part of Phase II. The 2019 exploration of the Property is being carried out by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and managed out of Quebec.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control protocol following industry best practices was incorporated into the program and included systematic insertion of quartz blanks and certified reference materials into sample batches, as well as collection of quarter-core duplicates, at a rate of approximately 5%. Drill holes EC19-171, 172, 173, and 174A were sampled in their entirety, for a total of 764 samples including QAQC, and were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, ON for analysis. No samples were collected from EC19-174 as it was unexpectedly lost at a depth of 81 m and recollared as EC19-174A.

Lab analysis included niobium, tantalum, and major oxides by XRF (package 8-Coltan XRF). Standard drill core sample preparation was completed and comprised of crushing to 80% passing 10 mesh, followed by a 250 g riffle split and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µ (package RX1). Additional sample analysis is anticipated.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a Permit holder with the Ordre des GÃ©ologues du QuÃ©bec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas (Mallard Prospect) where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Saville Resources Inc.

"Mike Hodge"

Mike Hodge

President

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include that the work has extended the strike length of the high-grade niobium mineralization by approximately 60 m, and that this work will provide the foundation for advancements towards an initial mineral resource estimate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine can be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



