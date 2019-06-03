Amex Drills 32.22 g/t Au Over 5.90 Meters Including 374.06 g/t Au Over 0.50 Meters at Perron

MONTREAL, June 03, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (AMX: TSX-V; OTCQX: AMXEF; FRA: MX0) is very pleased to announce the results from several drill holes targeting the Eastern Gold Zone (“EGZ”) at the Perron project (“Perron”) in northwestern Quebec as part of its 25,000 meters drilling program focused on the EGZ and regional exploration. The current results include both deep and shallow drill holes testing the High Grade Zone (“HGZ”) and Low Grade Zone (“LGZ”). A complete list of results are provided in table 1 and figures 1 and 2.



In the HGZ, drill hole PE-19-46 intercepted 1.10 meters of 9.36 g/t Au including 0.50 meters of 18.12 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~210 meters. Drill hole PE-19-47 intercepted 5.90 meters of 32.22 g/t Au including 0.50 meters of 374.06 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~220 meters. Drill hole PE-19-48 intercepted 10.65 meters of 4.68 g/t including 0.55 meters of 78.28 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~360 meters. The mineralization, which is characteristic of the HGZ, consists of two gold-bearing quartz veins located on either side of a narrow weakly mineralized mafic intrusive crosscutting a large unit of silicified rhyolite.

In the LGZ, drill hole PE-19-46 intersected 8.50 meters of 0.55 g/t Au, 8.50 meters of 1.17 g/t Au including 0.50 meters of 14.74 g/t Au, and 6.00 meters of 0.75 g/t Au at approximate vertical depths between ~250 meters and ~390 meters. The mineralization, which is characteristic of the LGZ, consists of disseminated and quartz-vein-hosted gold, pyrite, and sphalerite associated with intense sericite alteration of a regionally extensive rhyolite.

Jacques Trottier, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration Inc. commented, “Our HGZ continues to deliver excellent very high-grade gold results which has become typical for this zone as shown in hole PE-19-47. Of note PE-19-48 included the highest-grade deep intercept that Amex has intercepted to date, while hole PE-19-46 added strike extension. I am very encouraged by the results from the HGZ as we build our knowledge of the geometry and fill in the spacing between holes. The LGZ continues to deliver gold mineralization at depth and I look forward to exploring this zone further especially as we drill deeper to test the vertical extension of both zones and the possibility that they could merge at depth. We are coming into an active season of summer drilling both at the EGZ and on interesting regional targets. We are well financed and are expecting a robust flow of news as we report on our drilling progress.”

Table 1: Drill Results on the EGZ from Drill Holes PE-19-46, PE-19-47, and PE-19-48

Hole From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone PE-19-46 239.80 240.90 1.10 9.36 HGZ Including 239.80 240.30 0.50 18.12 HGZ PE-19-46 298.50 307.00 8.50 0.55 LGZ PE-19-46 374.50 383.00 8.50 1.17 LGZ Including 382.50 383.00 0.50 14.74* LGZ PE-19-46 461.00 467.00 6.00 0.75 LGZ PE-19-47 254.90 260.80 5.90 32.22* HGZ Including 259.80 260.30 0.50 374.06* HGZ Including 260.30 260.80 0.50 5.59 HGZ PE-19-48 377.35 388.00 10.65 4.68* HGZ Including 377.35 378.05 0.70 8.56* HGZ Including 386.60 387.15 0.55 78.28* HGZ

Intervals reported are along the hole; true thickness is not yet determined.

*VG: visible gold identified

Maxime Bouchard M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 1752), and Jérôme Augustin Ph.D., P.Geo. (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.



The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are re-analysed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling was completed by Laurentia Exploration (Maxime Bouchard M.Sc.A, P.Geo. Jérôme Augustin Ph.D., P.Geo. and Alizée Lienard M.Sc.A., GIT).

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

