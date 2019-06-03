Luminex Commences Drilling at Orquideas with First Quantum Minerals

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2019 - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC: LUMIF) (the “Company” or “Luminex”) announces the commencement of its 4,500-metre drilling program at Orquideas with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum”) pursuant to the earn-in. In preparation for the drilling activities, using two man-portable diamond drill rigs, Luminex has built a 15-person support camp. Drilling will begin at the two southernmost targets where 2018 Induced Polarization results defined the most chargeable zone, which further coincides with a low aeromagnetic signature from historic data. In addition, the favorable porphyry geochemical characteristics of the Southern Target are matched by the occurrences of peripheral gold-bearing vein systems. Of the eight planned drill holes, the Southern Target is situated closest to the drilling support camp. Luminex anticipates that the results of drilling will be released during the third quarter of 2019.



Orquideas is a porphyry copper and molybdenum mineralized system hosted in phases of the mid Jurassic Zamora Batholith. The exploration project is located 40 km south of Lundin Gold Inc.’s Fruta Del Norte epithermal gold and silver mine and approximately 15 km southwest of Luminex’s Condor project, which contains epithermal gold and silver as well as gold and copper porphyry resources. The geochemical footprint of Orquideas extends northwest by southeast for 5.5 km and is 2 km wide. Although first discovered in the mid nineties, Luminex and First Quantum have significantly refined the geological model of Orquideas through rock and soil sampling, geological mapping and radiometric test work, as well as approximately 43 km of Induced Polarization survey work between 2017 and 2018.

In addition to work at Orquideas, Luminex geologists will begin prospecting activities at Cascas in June 2019 after the establishment of a camp.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex’s inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador consisting of approximately 100 thousand hectares, including the Tarqui, Orquideas, Cascas and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc (subject to entry into a definitive agreement), First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and Anglo American plc respectively.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://luminexresources.com/.

