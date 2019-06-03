Mawson Drills 15.2 Metres @ 8.5 g/t Gold Equivalent In 275 Metre Step Out At Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 - Mawson Resources Ltd. ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces gold-cobalt drill results from 2 holes at the Palokas prospect from the Company's 100% owned Rajapalot Project in northern Finland. Fourteen holes with full assays remain to be reported from the 44 drill hole winter program.

In one of the most significant advances made at the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project this year, drill hole PAL0194 intersected 15.2 metres @ 8.5 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq"), 4.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 2,566 ppm cobalt ("Co") from 418.7 metres (Figures 1-4) and was drilled 275 metres down-plunge from the high-grade gold-cobalt mineralization previously announced at Palokas. The intersection, in which both visible gold and cobaltite were noted in the core, is located approximately 425 metres down plunge from the surface whereas the nearest previous high-grade drill hole (PAL0030 (10.0 metres @ 10.8 g/t AuEq, 9.9 g/t Au and 562 ppm Co from 110.2 metres) is located about 150 metres down plunge from surface. The results from this hole effectively triple the potential high-grade gold-cobalt mineralization trend at Palokas and it remains open at depth and to the north. This result shows the strong potential to significantly increase the known resources at Palokas.

Also noteworthy is the high cobalt content in PAL0194 compared to other holes on the property. The highest-grade interval in PAL0194 assayed 1 metre @ 23.6 g/t Au and 1.5% Co (47.7 g/t AuEq). The Rajapalot project is a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobalt resources prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO states: "The 2019 drill program is now delivering across multiple prospects. This is an extremely strong result, tripling Palokas' high grade potential with PAL0194 intersecting 15.2 metres @ 8.5 g/t AuEq from a 275 metre step out below high-grade mineralization. The targeting of such broad step-outs is a credit to our technical team, and was developed using careful analysis of the Au-Co grade distribution combined with geophysical conductors, highlighting the importance of the knowledge gained during the last two drill campaigns across the Rajapalot project area. The Palokas high-grade zone remains open up and down-plunge of PAL0194 and to the north of the conductive trend."

PAL0194 validates the Company's drill targeting methodology and confirms the significant linear down-plunge extensions to Palokas interpreted from the modelled ground-based electromagnetic ("TEM") conductors. PAL0194 effectively triples the potential for high-grade mineralization at Palokas with the mineralized shoot, open up and down plunge, and also to the north where the limits of the conductive body have not been tested. Other high-grade intersections within the Palokas shoot include PRAJ0009 (30.8 metres @ 7.9 g/t AuEq, 7.1 g/t Au and 525 ppm Co from 2.5 metres) and PAL0027 (21.3 metres @ 6.2 g/t AuEq, 5.4 g/t Au and 482 ppm Co from 27.5 metres).

Further drilling on the linear high grade trend at Palokas is required, but the similarities to the linear trend at Raja prospect, located 1.4 kilometres SSE of the Palokas prospect, are immediately evident. Drilling on fans across the plunge of the Au-Co mineralization at Raja prospect has been the key to successfully targeting high-grade Au-Co mineralization.

Mawson completed 44 holes (PAL0159–PAL0201D1) for 15,059 metres (two short holes abandoned, one wedged hole) during the 2019 winter drill season. Results from 2 holes from Palokas prospect are provided here (PAL0194, 200, Tables 1-4). Fourteen holes with full assays remain to be reported that were predominantly drilled down plunge from resource areas including PAL0191 (Raja) and PAL0198 (South Palokas), where sulphidic (pyrrhotite-rich) intersections with visible gold provide encouragement.

The Palokas mineralization contains abundant pyrrhotite in a magnesium and iron-rich silicate matrix. The gold occurs as free grains, most commonly on the margins of sulphides and the high cobalt zones are dominated by the mineral cobaltite. The pyrrhotite is well connected to create a strong conductor, in the order of 6 times that measured at Raja prospect. The ground-based model TEM plate extends over 650 metres down plunge and is only terminated by the position of the ground loop layout. Signs of proximity to mineralization ("near hit") in drill core include reduced sulphidic rocks and iron-magnesium-rich silicate minerals. The next deeper hole (PAL0200) reported here did not hit the desired target and is regarded as a "near-hit" where highly altered and sulphidic (up to 2 wt % S) rocks contained 1.0 metre @ 0.6 g/t AuEq, 0.1 g/t Au & 298 ppm Co from 466.4 metres. Drilling to the north of this location on the high-grade trend is required. The Palokas and South Palokas prospects appear to anastomose at depth and are now less than 350 metres apart horizontally.

Mawson will continue to release results from the 2019 drill program as assay data become available.

Technical and Environmental Background

The gold equivalent ("AuEq") value used in the resource and this press release was calculated using the following formula: AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/608) with assumed prices of Co $30/lb; and Au $1,250/oz. AuEq varies with gold and cobalt prices. A long-term price point has been chosen for both commodities to maintain consistency of reporting individual drill holes against the resource dated December 2018. Approximate spot prices for gold and cobalt are currently $1280/oz and $16/lb respectively.

Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Quality control duplicates for all holes show good repeatability of gold assays. Intersections are reported with a lower-cut of 0.5g/t gold or 304ppm Co over 2 metre lower cut, except where indicated. No upper cut-off was applied.

Four diamond drill rigs (K3 & K8) from the Arctic Drilling Company OY ("ADC"), Kati OY ("Kati") and MK Core Drilling OY ("MK"), all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems were used for the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries were excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples were cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples were transported by Mawson personnel or commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Multi-element assays, including cobalt are determined using the ICP-MS method (IMS-230) of MS Analytical shipped directly from the CRS Minlab Oy facility. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS and MS Analytical insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. The qualified person for Mawson's Finnish projects, Dr. Nick Cook, President for Mawson and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

On December 19, 2018, Mawson filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raja and Palokas Prospects, at the 100% owned Rajapalot Project in Finland, (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report"), in support of the Company's news release dated December 17, 2018. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is a sustainable and ethical exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, a significant and strategic gold-cobalt resource for Finland with the maiden resource positioned as one of Finland's current top three gold resources by grade and contained ounces and one of a small group of cobAlt Resources Ltd. prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 policy within Europe.

Table 1: Collar Information from 2019 Winter drilling at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

HoleID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth Prospect Comment PAL0159 3408545.8 7372603.5 56 -71 179.162 473.8 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0160 3408485.8 7372581.1 67 -79 177.865 447 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0161 3408696.1 7372556.6 57 -75 179.24 405.8 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0162 3408446.4 7372648.4 46 -84.5 180.158 482.9 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0163 3408487.0 7372587.9 65 -73.5 178.218 470.05 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0164 3408545.4 7372603.2 61.1 -75.6 178.586 441.7 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0165 3408612.7 7372312.2 60 -79 176.25 167.9 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0166 3408897.7 7372385.3 240 -83 170.452 238.6 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0167 3408486.0 7372587.0 96 -85 178 398.6 Raja Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results May 28

2019 PAL0168 3408554.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 45.6 Raja Abandoned hole PAL0169 3408553.5 7372806.4 233 -83 173.987 545.8 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0170 3408713.0 7372255.4 60 -79 172.803 200.2 Raja Results Awaited PAL0171 3408603.8 7372636.0 58 -73 179.753 497.6 Raja Au and Co results Apr 23

2019 PAL0172 3408447.4 7372648.4 47 -79.5 180.158 491.9 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0173 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -56 173.48 427.9 South Palokas Au results Mar 04

2019 Co results

awaited VG PAL0174 3408255.8 7373707.9 116 -69.5 173.48 8.3 South Palokas Abandoned hole PAL0175 3408830.5 7372237.5 60 -74 172.071 120.1 Raja Au and Co

results May 28

2019 PAL0176 3408937.3 7372300.3 240 -79.5 173.012 140.0 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0177 3408434.0 7372388.0 240 -60 176.1 250.5 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0178 3408225.9 7372340.1 60 -75 177.064 237.2 Rumajärvi Results awaited PAL0179 3408105.5 7372350.5 60 -80 180.572 209.0 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0180 3408128.3 7372706.1 41 -61 173.634 778.65 Terry's Hammer Results Awaited PAL0181 3407954.6 7372245.0 150 -60 177.834 161.7 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0182 3407944.8 7372476.5 60 -70 176.8 439.65 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0183 3408094.0 7372422.1 160 -70 178.624 170.0 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0184 3407754.4 7372867.6 120 -50 173.07 211.8 Rumajärvi Au and Co

results May 13

2019 PAL0185 3407900.4 7372519.6 60 -68 173.064 381.1 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0186 3407905.2 7372446.2 55 -75 174.386 341.85 Rumajärvi Results Awaited PAL0187 3408547.0 7372492.4 47 -63.5 176.807 474 Raja Au and Co

results May 28

2019 PAL0188 3408630.2 7372440.6 53 -63.5 176.974 379.4 Raja Au and Co

results Apr 23

2019 PAL0189 3408768.8 7372378.8 48 -77 173.301 245.5 Raja Co results May 28

2019 PAL0190 3408576.2 7372512.8 63 -65 177.732 427.9 Raja Au and Co

results May 28

2019 PAL0191 3408547.0 7372492.4 44 -58.5 176.807 492.1 Raja Results Awaited VG PAL0192 3408221.8 7373180.6 130 -60 171.892 203.2 Hut Results Awaited PAL0193 3408255.3 7373706.4 104 -53 173.478 427.15 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0194 3408312.2 7373980.0 74 -57 173.8 497.8 Palokas Results here VG PAL0195 3408353.9 7373580.2 65 -77 174.918 245.6 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0196 3408089.1 7373031.9 90.5 -60 172.308 317.4 Hut Results Awaited PAL0197 3408271.4 7373630.1 63 -66.5 173.603 466.8 South Palokas Results Awaited PAL0198 3408414.1 7373660.3 117 -70 174.417 296.2 South Palokas Results Awaited VG PAL0199 3408126.6 7373140.2 215 -80 173.042 386.7 Hut Results Awaited PAL0200 3408312.2 7373979.0 62 -61.8 173.8 536.8 Palokas Results here PAL0201 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 281.0 Raja Results Awaited PAL0201D1 3408545.8 7372603.5 57 -67.25 179.162 195.0-392.2 Raja Results Awaited

Table 2: Better intersections report from the 2019 Winter Drill Program.

Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.5g/t gold over 2 metre lower cut except where highlighted with **. No upper cut-off was applied.

Prospect Hole_id from to width AuEq Au Co Raja PAL0159 419.0 437.0 18.0 1.4 0.5 547

including 419.0 420.2 1.2 0.8 0.2 378

including 422.0 426.0 4.0 2.5 0.3 1377 Raja PAL0159 434.0 437.0 3.0 3.4 2.3 672 Raja including 429.0 432.0 3.0 0.9 0.1 488 Raja PAL0159 451.0 455.5 4.5 3.2 1.9 754 Raja PAL0161 305.5 313.0 7.5 1.1 0.0 636 Raja PAL0161 336.0 338.0 2.0 2.7 2.1 362 Raja PAL0161 344.0 349.0 5.0 3.3 2.3 600 Raja PAL0162 323.0 324.0 1.0 1.2 0.0 701 Raja PAL0162 452.0 453.0 1.0 0.9 0.0 562 Raja PAL0163 416.6 419.4 2.8 10.9 0.0 6604 Raja PAL0164 406.0 414.3 8.3 1.3 0.4 519 Raja PAL0164 418.4 419.7 1.3 0.9 0.0 546 Raja PAL0166 55.3 56.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 355 Raja PAL0166 67.8 68.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 568 Raja PAL0166 76.6 77.6 1.0 1.1 0.1 596 Raja PAL0166 79.3 80.3 1.0 1.6 0.0 958 Raja PAL0169 522.3 524.4 2.1 0.7 0.1 368 Raja PAL0171 299.0 300.1 1.1 0.9 0.0 528 Raja PAL0172 120.0 122.0 2.0 0.9 0.0 541 Raja PAL0172 329.0 332.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 573 South Palokas PAL0173 232.8 233.7 0.8

0.5

South Palokas PAL0173 264.0 281.0 17.0

3.4



including 264.0 269.0 5.0

4.9



including 276.1 281.0 4.9

4.6

South Palokas PAL0173 380.0 381.1 1.1

0.8

South Palokas PAL0173 384.8 385.8 1.0

2.0

Raja PAL0176 14.0 15.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 58 Raja PAL0176 20.5 31.9 11.4 1.4 0.8 382 Raja PAL0176 33.8 35.7 1.9 1.2 1.0 105 Raja PAL0176 49.0 52.0 3.0 4.0 3.8 86 Rumajärvi PAL0179 6.0 10.7 4.7 1.9 1.0 578 Rumajärvi PAL0179 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.6 0.1 311 Rumajärvi PAL0179 39.0 40.0 1.0 1.0 0.0 592 Rumajärvi PAL0179 48.0 51.0 3.0 0.6 0.0 344 Rumajärvi PAL0179 73.8 76.3 2.5 0.6 0.1 342 Rumajärvi PAL0182 86.3 93.7 7.4 4.4 3.4 597 Rumajärvi PAL0183 54.3 55.1 0.8 1.6 0.4 728 Rumajärvi PAL0183 112.3 114.2 1.9 0.7 0.1 364 Rumajärvi PAL0183 142.5 143.1 0.6 2.8 2.2 340 Rumajärvi PAL0184 117.6 118.6 1.0 1.7 1.3 206 Raja PAL0187 400.4 401.8 1.4 2.3 0.1 1345 Raja PAL0187 416.0 417.0 1.0 1.1 0.0 684 Raja PAL0188 298.3 329.6 31.3 6.0 4.3 1030 Raja PAL0188 298.3 315.6 17.4 4.8 2.9 1113 Raja PAL0188 320.6 329.6 9.0 11.7 9.4 1412 Raja PAL0188 337.9 338.9 1.0 3.1 3.1 35 Raja PAL0189 157.0 162.0 5.0 0.7 0.1 344 Raja PAL0189 165.0 165.8 0.8 1.3 1.1 143 Raja PAL0189 182.9 186.0 3.2 4.6 4.5 11 Raja PAL0189 194.0 195.0 1.0 1.2 1.1 90 Raja PAL0189 200.0 205.0 5.0 3.7 2.7 581 Raja PAL0189 210.0 214.3 4.3 3.8 2.3 931 Raja PAL0189 228.6 222.6 4.0 1.1 0.3 506 Raja PAL0190** 359.2 390.7 31.5 5.9 4.8 724

including 359.2 368.0 8.8 1.4 0.5 521

Including 371.0 390.7 19.7 8.9 7.4 908 Palokas PAL0194 418.7 433.9 15.2 8.5 4.3 2566

Table 3: Individual assay data from key drill holes reported in this release.

hole_id Prospect from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AUEQ g/t PAL0194 Palokas 418.7 419.7 1.0 1.4 142 1.6 PAL0194 Palokas 419.7 420.7 1.0 0.2 95 0.4 PAL0194 Palokas 420.7 421.7 1.0 2.4 270 2.9 PAL0194 Palokas 421.7 422.7 1.0 17.1 1593 19.7 PAL0194 Palokas 422.7 423.9 1.2 3.1 1205 5.1 PAL0194 Palokas 423.9 425.1 1.2 0.3 233 0.6 PAL0194 Palokas 425.1 426.1 1.0 0.1 3498 5.8 PAL0194 Palokas 426.1 427.1 1.0 2.4 6762 13.5 PAL0194 Palokas 427.1 428.1 1.0 1.7 2569 5.9 PAL0194 Palokas 428.1 429.1 1.0 5.4 1974 8.6 PAL0194 Palokas 429.1 430.1 1.0 23.6 14624 47.6 PAL0194 Palokas 430.1 431.1 1.0 1.0 3162 6.2 PAL0194 Palokas 431.1 432.1 1.0 2.7 1354 4.9 PAL0194 Palokas 432.1 432.9 0.8 4.2 1010 5.8 PAL0194 Palokas 432.9 433.9 1.0 0.3 438 1.0 PAL0200 Palokas 441.0 442.0 1.0 3.9 497 4.7 PAL0200 Palokas 466.4 467.4 1.0 0.1 271 0.6

Table 4: Compilation of Palokas intersections greater than 25 g/t * metres (AuEq)

hole_id Prospect from (m) to (m) width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AUEQ g/t PRAJ0009 Palokas 2.5 33.3 30.8 7.1 525 7.9 PRAJ0107 Palokas 12.4 39.7 27.3 5.4 507 6.2 PRAJ0006 Palokas 1.3 21.8 20.5 7.1 696 8.2 PRAJ0109 Palokas 38.7 71.7 33.0 3.1 547 4.0 PAL0027 Palokas 27.5 48.7 21.3 5.4 482 6.2 PAL0194 Palokas 418.7 433.9 15.2 4.3 2566 8.5 PAL0030 Palokas 110.2 120.2 10.0 9.9 562 10.8 PRAJ0003 Palokas 0.0 13.0 13.0 7.1 577 8.1 PRAJ0010 Palokas 0.3 6.3 6.0 5.1 5241 13.7 PRAJ0114 Palokas 58.1 76.1 18.0 3.5 601 4.5 PRAJ0113 Palokas 55.8 82.1 26.3 2.2 548 3.1 PRAJ0111 Palokas 39.1 56.3 17.2 2.1 1080 3.9 PRAJ0022 Palokas 8.0 29.0 21.0 2.3 507 3.2 PRAJ0004 Palokas 0.8 18.4 17.6 2.9 552 3.8 PRAJ0025 Palokas 16.9 40.3 23.4 1.6 615 2.6 PRAJ0005 Palokas 4.2 19.2 15.0 3.0 495 3.8 PRAJ0110 Palokas 71.2 92.2 21.0 1.6 684 2.7 PRAJ0023 Palokas 4.8 28.5 23.7 1.1 571 2.0 PRAJ0108 Palokas 14.0 33.7 19.8 1.1 783 2.4 PRAJ0024 Palokas 22.7 37.0 14.4 2.0 442 2.8 PRAJ0020 Palokas 5.2 16.0 10.8 20.3 9509 3.3 PRAJ0026 Palokas 15.1 34.9 19.8 0.8 581 1.7 PAL0110 Palokas 22.1 43.1 21.0 0.9 404 1.5 PRAJ0117 Palokas 57.8 79.0 21.2 0.5 518 1.4 PAL0019 Palokas 172.0 179.6 7.6 2.3 671 3.4

