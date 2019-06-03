BTU Contracts Forage M3 Drilling for Dixie Halo, Red Lake

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2019 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) has contracted Forage M3 Drilling Service Inc, of Hawkesbury, Ontario to execute the upcoming drill program at the Company's Dixie Halo properties, contiguous to Great Bear Resources Ltd. in Red Lake.

BTU has identified six target areas, which the technical team is currently validating with analysis of the recently completed high-resolution magnetic survey and on-the-ground prospecting work, the initial phase of which is now complete. This initial phase has resulted in the identifying of a new mineralized zone prospective for gold in mafic volcanic rocks along with pyritic sediments/Iron Formation and interpreted ultramafic rocks; an environment very similar to that which is associated with the important gold discovery of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR-TSXV) at its Hinge Zone. The new occurrence is several hundred meters from the northern boundary of BTU's property.

"We are aiming to have drilling commence upon completion of some final ground proofing of drill targets by our team. This work will include IP and Max-Min (EM) surveying in conjunction with results of the drone magnetic survey", stated Doug Hunter, Director and VP Ex of BTU.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Mr. Doug Hunter, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

