VANCOUVER, June 03, 2019 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCBB: VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to present an updated exploration model for the Tonopah project, located near Tonopah, Nevada. As discussed in Viva’s press release of May 21, 2019, current resource modelling work, combined with new information received in regards to historic drilling in the Midway Hills (“MH”) area of the Tonopah project, has helped to refine the geologic model at Tonopah and define potentially significant exploration upside potential for the project.



The MH area of the Tonopah project was the subject of exploration work by a number of reputable Companies including Coeur Mining Inc., Rio Algom and Kennecott who dilled approximately 55 reconnaissance drillholes in the MH area between 1988 and 2002. The 2019 resource model for the Tonopah project was extended for the first time to incorporate the MH area. This work developed blocks of mineralized material containing approximately 30,000 gold ounces. No pit shell was developed in this area, so this material is not currently considered part of the mineral resource. Additional detail on the estimation methodology will be incorporated in the updated Technical Report on Mineral Resources Ltd. for the Tonopah Project, which is expected to be filed during July, 2019.

“Drilled mineralization in the MH area provides a demonstrable anchor point at one end of an almost one to 1.5 kilometer linear extension from the northwest trending primary resource area at the Tonopah project. Historic drilling exists along this trend, but at a broad spacing of approximately 200 to 250 meters, which is insufficient density to develop resource. Very similar to lithologic and structural controls in the Tonopah project area, gold intercepts grading above 0.25 grams per tonne (“g/t”) can be seen in this zone where drillholes penetrated the Palmetto Argillite (“Opa”)/Tertiary Volcanic (“Tv”) contact zone and higher grades can be seen where the trend has been cut by cross-faulting. We believe that this under-drilled trend represents significant upside potential for the project,” states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Deposition of gold mineralization at Tonopah is believed to be associated with a large break in the complex Rye Patch fault system, creating extensional splays and allowing gold mineralization to be deposited by ascending fluids in high angle faults and structural splays, in favorable lithologic horizons and along a discontinuity at the top of the Opa and bottom of overlaying Tv.

Gold mineralization in the MH area, besides being directly on trend from the Tonopah project area, follows the same general structural and lithologic model as seen at the Tonopah project. Lower-grade intercepts are seen associated with the Opa/Tv contact zone. In addition, some high angle structures appear to offset the Palmetto argillite in the MH area resulting in high-grade intercepts as seen in drillholes MW-M17: 4.8 meters at 10.1 g/t, MW-M23: 6.4 meters at 2.1 g/t, and MW-M24: 16 meters at 0.9 g/t including 4.5 meters @ 4.5 g/t. Virtually all of the drill holes completed in the MH area were vertical reverse circulation holes, so only limited verification of high angle structure exists.

Thomas C. Matthews, MMSA-QP, Principal Resource Geologist for Gustavson Associates of Lakewood, Colorado, is the Qualified Person responsible for review of technical information in this release and for the 2018 NI43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah Gold Project. Resources are not reserves, and do not include modifying factors which need to be considered to determine whether they are economically viable.

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers from the Town of Tonopah. Viva’s management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as “VAU”, on the OTCBB in the US as “VAUCF” and on the Frankfurt exchange under “7PB”. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

