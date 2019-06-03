Black Tusk Changes Name of Quebec Property From "Cluster Project" to "Golden Valley Project" and Provides Update on Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, June 3, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce the name change of their Quebec property from Cluster to Golden Valley. This name change acknowledges the robust mineral industry of the Abitibi Region and pays tribute to the mining history of Val d'Or (Valley of Gold).

In early May the company completed an initial reconnaissance and area overview of the Golden Valley Property located in the West Abitibi region of Quebec. The site was visited by Richard Penn CEO, Roman Rubin CFO, and Perry Grunenberg, director and exploration geologist for Black Tusk. The team was impressed by the number of gold mining operations that were noted while travelling through the Abitibi area. The mineral wealth of this region, as represented by past and current producers, is impressive.

The new name for the Black Tusk - Quebec property better reflects the mineral wealth of this area of the province.

Black Tusk has submitted an application to permit 15 drill pad locations on the Golden Valley Project. The authorized permit for this drilling program is expected to be received in early June, 2019. The company expects to be drilling their primary targets as early as late June.

In addition to the Golden Valley Property, the Company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC. In January 2019, the company released the results of their 2018 trenching and rock sampling program. Calculated head grades including 14.42 grams per tonne (g/T) gold from the Arsenopyrite Vein, 5.34 g/T gold from the Black Vein, and 5.26 g/T gold from Hamburger Vein were reported from the Met-Solve Analytical process.

The areas of the 2018 testing fall within a one kilometre corridor of historic workings. More recent exploration has returned very significant gold values from individual samples. Most of the historic work concentrated on the abundance of quartz veining exposed along the corridor

An elongate 450 metre zone of initial high interest is outlined by the Hamburger-Arsenopyrite-Black Vein system. The zone presents as a high level target for future work.

''Black Tusk management team is excited by the prospect of continued exploration on our Canadian properties, beginning with the 2019 field season at the Golden Valley property in Quebec.'' Remarked Mr. Penn.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral properties located in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. The company has purchased 100% ownership of the Golden Valley property located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, in the prolific Abitibi region of Quebec.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn, CEO

778 384 8923

