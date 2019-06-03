Far Resources appoints new CFO, corporate secretary, and retains new back office

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2019 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Eddy Yu as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Jeff Dare as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.



The company has also retained the services of Corex Management to carry out all back office services.

Mr. Yu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CMA) with over 20 years of experience in business and financial management. For the past several years, Mr. Yu has been providing financial management and reporting services to publicly-traded companies listed in the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition, Mr. Yu also provides strategic planning and management services to companies who want to improve their overall business performance.

Mr. Dare has over ten years of professional experience managing external reporting and corporate compliance for listed issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange and CSE. In addition to his management position with Far, he acts as a Director, Officer or Advisor for a number of other listed issuers and private companies. Mr. Dare works closely with external partners and service providers in the areas of legal, compliance, transfer agency, audit, banking and insurance.

Toby Mayo, President of the company, stated: “I am excited to welcome Eddy and Jeff to Far’s team. The company has now completed the solidification and rejuvenation of management and the board, allowing it to focus fully on redefining its strategy and repositioning itself as an truly innovative company within the battery metals exploration and technology sectors. I look forward to working with this team and our shareholders to build a premium brand within the Canadian and global battery and technology metals sectors.”

Far would like to thank Lorraine Pike and Cyrus Driver for their services to Far and wishes them every success in the future.

About Far

Far Resources Ltd. is a Canadian battery and technology metals exploration and development company with projects in Canada and the USA. More information on Far is available at www.farresources.com.

Forward Looking Statements

