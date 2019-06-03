Reunion Gold Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

LONGUEUIL, June 03, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced private placement offering (the “Offering”). The Company issued 9,473,684 common shares at a price of C$0.19 per share for proceeds of approximately C$1.8 million. The common shares issued are subject to a hold period expiring October 1, 2019.

The Company has applied for and received consent from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to a 30-day extension to close a second tranche. See the Company’s news release issued on April 17, 2019 for further information about the Offering.

Cautionary Statement

The Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the final approval of the TSXV. The common shares issued under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information about the Company’s plans to complete a second tranche of the Offering. There can be no assurance that it will be completed as proposed or at all.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol ‘RGD’.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

